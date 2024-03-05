Jason Kelce Retirement Speech: What Did the Eagles Center Say About Brother Travis Kelce That Left the Entire NFL World Teary Eyed?

Earlier today, Jason Kelce officially announced retirement. After 7 Pro Bowl selections, 6 first-team All-Pro selections, and 1 Super Bowl ring in his 13 NFL seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles center has finally decided to quit the game. After Eagle’s final match of last year, the way Kelce embraced his teammates and coaches was a telling sign of him hanging up his boots soon. While this wasn’t out of the blue, the announcement still hurt because apart from Kelce being one of the greatest centers of the game, he is an incredibly likable human being.

His magnanimity and gracefulness were on full display during his emotional press conference today. After announcing his decision, the Philadelphia star took turns thanking every well-wisher in his life who helped him reach where he is. Jason couldn’t hold back tears throughout the press conference and the ‘Floodgates’ truly opened the most when it came to talking about the role his brother Travis Kelce has played in his life.

Jason started by bravely admitting that when the Eagles lost the Super Bowl against the Chiefs last year, his heartbreak was conflicted. On one hand, he was devastated by the loss, on the other hand, he was super proud of his brother for winning a ring. Jason continued talking about his bond with Kelce while crying. The Centre reminisced how he and Travis were inseparable in childhood. The two used to play and train together throughout childhood and supported each other to all lengths.

They attended each other’s games, then dreamt of winning the Super Bowl together, and were there for each other when things went good or bad. Jason, teary-eyed, credited Travis for the man he is today.

“We have a small family, no cousins. One aunt, one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives. We did almost everything together. Competed, fought, laughed, cried, and learned from each other. We invented games. Imagined ourselves as star players of that time. We’d envision making the winning plays day after day on Coleridge Road,” Jason said. We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house. And when we weren’t playing, we were at the other one’s games. Butt seated in a lawn chair, or bench, a capri sun, in our hand that mom had packed. There is no chance I’d be here without the bond Travis and I share. It made me stronger, tougher, and smarter and taught me the values of cooperation, Loyalty, patience, and understanding,” he further added.

The emotional press conference was extremely tear-inducing for the fans as well. They hence took to social media to share their thoughts.

Apart from Travis, Jason spoke about a whole lot of people in his life during his retirement speech. Many online have thus started calling Kelce’s speech an all-time great.

Jason Kelce Setting The Gold Standard In His Speeches Too

Some of the best retirement speeches are the ones that reflect the personality and career of the speaker. Jason through his on-field success and off-field philanthropy has always been a man of culture and humility. His retirement speech reflected every Jason Kelce element ever which made us adore him in the first place.

In a speech that lasted a whopping 45 minutes, Jason Kelce expressed immense gratitude for his career and reminisced every single moment and person of his life that helped him reach where he is today. From reminiscing his falling in love with the game as a boy in Cleveland Heights to the bond with Travis, his parents, and his wife’s contribution, to thanking teammates, coaches, and cafeteria workers; Jason thanked and touched every aspect of his life vividly.

The Eagles superstar ended his speech by thanking the city of Philadephia for giving him the identity he has today. He shared his dream of playing for a single city throughout his NFL career and was glad that he was able to do it with the city of Philly.

From covering friends, family, and teammates to the city itself, Jason Kelce truly delivered one of the most emotional speeches in recent times. Wishing him the best of luck for his future endeavors!