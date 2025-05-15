“This Isn’t Just a Me Thing Anymore”: Travis Kelce Opens Up About His ‘Amazing Chemistry’ With Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) raises the Lamar Hunt Trophy with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Credit-Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Kelce had already established himself as an All-Pro tight end with multiple Pro Bowl appearances before Patrick Mahomes even entered the league. But once the Texas Tech alum took over as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in 2018, their partnership elevated Kelce to an entirely new level—one that placed him among the all-time greats. Since teaming up, the duo has shattered numerous NFL records, especially in the postseason.

Together, Mahomes and Kelce now hold the record for the most postseason touchdowns by a QB-TE combo, with 19, surpassing the legendary Tom Brady–Rob Gronkowski pairing, who had 16. They’re also the most prolific quarterback-receiver duo in Super Bowl history, amassing 389 receiving yards, the most ever between a QB and pass-catcher in the big game.

Kelce owns the record for 14 consecutive postseason games with 70+ receiving yards, and the most 10+ reception games in playoff history, all of which came from passes thrown by Mahomes.

Individually, Kelce holds the NFL record for most career postseason receptions (178), with 155 of those coming from Mahomes—a record for most playoff catches from a single quarterback. Kelce’s 2,078 career postseason receiving yards are second only to Jerry Rice’s 2,245, but 1,784 of Kelce’s yards came via Mahomes, which also stands as the most between any QB and receiver in playoff history.

What makes the duo so effective? Kelce credits their connection to the hours they’ve spent together on the practice field, where timing, trust, and improvisation were developed. According to Kelce, Mahomes has developed an instinct for where his tight end will be, even if he breaks from the designed route.

Kelce shared that he often experiments with different route techniques in practice. If Mahomes likes what he sees, he’ll throw the ball. If not, Kelce knows he needs to adjust. It’s a trial-and-error process rooted in communication and anticipation—two of the biggest factors in their success.

“I’ll try it out in practice, and if the ball doesn’t come my way, then I know not to do it again, or I’m getting the ball right on time. Pat will let me know, or he’ll let everybody on this. This isn’t just me thing anymore. Everybody, if you’re given a specific route vs certain coverage, you get a little bit of freedom, and it’s evolved over that.”

Mahomes, like all great quarterbacks, has to know where every receiver is supposed to be on every play. Therefore, he would let Kelce and all his receivers know where and which route he wants them to run based on coverage.

But what separates him is his ability to adapt. Even if a receiver runs the wrong route, Mahomes will identify the open man and get him the ball. That kind of improvisational genius, combined with Kelce’s feel for space and coverage, is what makes their partnership nearly impossible to defend.

Travis Kelce has admitted that Patrick Mahomes is beginning to spread the wealth, targeting other receivers more often, partly because Kelce himself has slowed down with age. The record-shattering duo wasn’t quite as prolific last season: Travis lost a step or two, couldn’t run the same sharp cuts, and spent more time sitting in soft coverage.

Could this signal the end of one of the greatest QB-TE partnerships in NFL history? After the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, Kelce’s comments sparked retirement rumors. Yet, those rumors turned into resolve: Kelce insists his body can handle at least one more season, and he’s not ready to leave the game on a loss.

Determined to rewrite that final chapter, Travis Kelce committed to getting in the best shape of his career, shedding 25 pounds in the offseason. More than stats and records, he loves the game—and the Kansas City community—too much to walk away now. As he enters his 13th NFL season leaner, fitter, and hungrier, he is aiming to finish on top—unlike his brother, who retired following a playoff defeat.