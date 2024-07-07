Jason Kelce Reveals Why a “Wedding Ring Tattoo” Sounds Like a Plausible Idea to Him

While retired center Jason Kelce excels at accounting for where defensive players are aligned in every snap, he admitted to constantly fumbling when keeping track of his rings. The older Kelce shared that he misplaces his rings, especially his wedding ring, after taking them off to do his tasks.

Advertisement

Because he often loses that prized possession, the six-time All-Pro center considered having a tattoo replica of the ring so that he won’t lose it forever. He said on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast,

“I’ve never pulled the trigger either. Don’t plan on it. I might get a wedding ring tattoo because I take my ring off to do a lot of things. I don’t like having rings on.”

The discussion started when they delved into the best and worst tattoos they inspired. They showed a tattoo of them wherein Jason Kelce held a Garage Beer keg and another tattoo of the former Eagles lineman’s signature.

Meanwhile, while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end thinks having tattoos is cool, he never remotely considered having one unless it’s the Kelce family’s crest. While the younger Kelce is open to having his body as a canvas, he said he didn’t have the “creative desire to get a tattoo.”

Because he knows his brother is “notorious” for missing rings, Travis Kelce demanded no explanation. But what does Kylie Kelce thinks of his genius idea for tattoo rings?

Jason Kelce Revealed His Wife’s Reaction to Wedding Ring Tattoos

Because a wedding involves two people becoming one, Travis Kelce asked about Kylie Kelce’s reaction to his married brother getting a wedding ring tattoo. Jason Kelce shared that his “indifferent” wife could not care less whether he got one.

“She’s like, ‘If you want to do that or not.’ She’s a little upset that I lose my ring sometimes,” the married Kelce said.

Kylie and Jason Kelce first interacted on a dating app. But she recalled in a September 2023 episode of ‘New Heights’ that their first date was a disaster because the drunk Kelce fell asleep 45 minutes into their meetup. Kelce’s former teammate, Beau Allen, carried him back to his apartment.