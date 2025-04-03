“Get This Guy Out of Here”: Travis Kelce Playfully Calls Jason Kelce a ‘Weirdo’ for His Uterus Remark About Kylie Kelce

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

After months of anticipation, the Kelces finally added a new member to their family. And no, it wasn’t Taylor Swift. On Sunday, Jason and Kylie Kelce introduced their fourth child, daughter Finnley Anne, to the world. They captured the joyous moment on Instagram for their millions of fans, who expressed their happiness for the couple across social media.

The exciting occasion was likely something Travis Kelce wanted to experience first-hand. Unfortunately, based on his comments during the New Heights podcast, he was unable to be there. He blasted Jason for “only sending one picture” of his newest niece since her birth.

To make up for it, Jason and Kylie gave Travis a glimpse of Finnley Anne while they recorded the podcast. The two brothers then engaged in some shenanigans by taking turns talking to Finnley. Travis questioned her, wondering if she “was happy to be out” in the world. As a follow-up, Jason jokingly asked, “How was Kylie’s uterus?” This led Travis to smirk and chastise his sibling for the outlandish statement.

“Get this guy out of here, man. [Finnley], I’m sorry your father’s a weirdo.”

When Kylie left the room with Finnley to go record her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Finnley started crying. Jason suggested the newborn “wanted to stay and see Uncle Trav.” He then recapped what he anticipates life with Finnley will be like over the next few months.

“Babies are awesome, but they don’t do a lot for like the first six months… it really doesn’t get that exciting until they start smiling and giving you something… [but] it’s amazing. Watching a birth is still one of the craziest things you can ever witness.” – Jason Kelce

Jason then talked about how his third daughter, Bennett, is a “spitfire.” He said the two-year-old “doesn’t even know when she’s being offensive. It’s the best.” That’s surely how he’ll feel about Finnley Anne in due time as well.