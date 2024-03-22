Jason Kelce’s Awkward Reaction to Andy Reid’s Text to Marquise Brown Leaves Fans in Splits

Fresh off defending their Super Bowl title, expectations have mounted from KC Chiefs fans for this season. The Kansas City Chiefs can become the first team in the history of the NFL to win the Super Bowl thrice consecutively should they win the magnum opis this year. A key factor in helping Chiefs achieve this historic feat would be to retain their core at any cost and fill the small chinks in their armor.

Advertisement

With the likes of Chris Jones, Drue Tranquill, and Mike Pennel being retained, the Chiefs have done a stellar job in extending their core player’s contracts. However, not much activity was observed in the free agency market by the Chiefs. It’s no secret that Kansas struggled in the WR position last year. Hence their lack of action in the market irked fans till the Chiefs signed former Cardinals WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to a one-year deal worth $7 million.

The fans were ecstatic as Brown is a high-potential prospect who had encouraging performances for the Cardinals last season. Moreover, a one-year deal worth $7 million is considered by the Chief’s clan, a steal. Excitement is all along the Chief’s environment with their new offensive signing. Coach Andy Reid is also part of the excitement which was revealed today by Travis Kelce in the latest episode of his New Heights Podcast.

Advertisement

Kelce in today’s episode shared Hollywood Brown’s i-message screenshot where HC Reid in an uncharacteristically funky manner is talking to Brown about diamonds. “Hollywood, think Red today, KC Red with diamonds!!!” typed Reid to Brown. The WR in response gave an equally cheesy answer in agreement. “Yessir Love the sound of that. Think Hollywood Brown, Lights, Camera, Action,” typed Brown.

Jason throughout the narration by Kelce was awe-struck and amused by the language. “Gosh I love it,” reacted Jason Kelce. Kelce agreed and let the viewers know that Andy Reird knows a lot about Hollywood thanks to his playing career in LA. While Travis was educating the viewers with his insights, Jason hilariously couldn’t move past the language used. And more importantly, he was shocked at HC Reid for being a diamond guy.

“This is impressive by Big Red. First of all, I didn’t know people talked to each other like this. But I think this is impressive by the Big Man. I didn’t know Andy was such a diamonds guy. He’s a big diamonds guy.”

Travis had a huge laugh and immediately informed Jason that Reid has been into diamonds a lot for the last 5 years. The older Kelce however was still fixated about the chats and couldn’t fathom the blend of emojis used by Coach Reid. “Did you know Andy was such an emoji guy?” asked Jason to Travis. The Chiefs TE replied in affirmation which took the conversation to a completely different trajectory where the brothers hilariously started discussing what an Andy Reid emoji would look like, including a little eyebrow touch.

Advertisement

Safe to say, the episode was a fun riot. However, the standout moment of the show was Jason’s hilarious reaction to Reid’s messages. His “I didn’t know people talked to each other like this” statement struck a chord with the fans and they hence took to social media to react.

All said and done, Jason’s reaction struck a chord with the fans due to how genuine his shock was. Jason and Reid go long back and seeing him in a new light must have genuinely shocked the recently retired NFL star.

HC Andy Reid Changed Both Kelce Brothers’ Life

Before building a dynasty with the Chiefs, Andy Reid was with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012. It was under Reid’s leadership when the Eagles signed Jason Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Despite only getting to spend a year with Reid, Jason has multiple times said that he learned and grew a lot under Reid. For him, the most memorable moment with Andy Reid was when he first got the call from the HC about the Eagles’ interest in signing him.

While he did make Jason Kelce’s career by giving him a chance, he did the same with Travis as well. In fact, the Kelce brothers have multiple times stated how Coach Reid took Jason’s opinion before drafting Travis into the Chiefs setup. Safe to say, HC Reid shares a special relationship with the Kelce’s and Jason acknowledged this bond during his retirement speech.