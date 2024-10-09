Jayden Daniels’ Intense, Consistent Training Is What’s Making Him an MVP-Worthy Player as a Rookie

Jayden Daniels has emerged as the new ‘It Guy’ in the NFL, and that too in his rookie year! However, it’s not just mere luck and natural talent that set him apart, but a rigorous routine that the quarterback adheres to behind the scenes.

Advertisement

For starters, the LSU quarterback arrives at the team facilities at 4 AM every day, without fail, according to reports. Moreover, even before the rest of his teammates reach the stadium, Daniels always completes his lifts and film study.

To be fair, all the hard work is shining through, as the rookie has already amassed impressive passing and rushing numbers and is being projected as this season’s MVP candidate.

Daniels had already won over the hearts of his crew even before the season began, thanks to his work ethic. It’s worth noting that this has been the status quo for the NFC Offensive Player of the Week since his move to LSU from the Arizona State Sun Devils—a habit he maintained even at rookie camp.

Daniels’ initiative even caught the eye of wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who acknowledged the rookie’s work ethic and preparedness in a conversation with the Athletic. Terry elaborated on this by commenting on how “prepared” Daniels was when he joined the minicamp practice.

He further noted that Daniels practices as efficiently as possible and gets “the most out of the reps” that are part of his routine. It wasn’t just McLaurin who noticed the hard worker; the rookie had also impressed his head coach and offensive coordinator in no time!

With all the hours he puts in, Daniels has managed to establish a strong relationship with the Kliff Kingsbury. This is quite evident through the OC’s testimony of how his quarterback trains and performs, remarking on the consistency with which Daniels trains for a game, be it a victory or a defeat, giving it his all.

According to Kingsbury, however, that’s just the “price” he’s paying “to be great,” as per WUSA9.

Dan Quinn also echoed a similar sentiment during a press conference, acknowledging the sheer effort put in by Daniels. According to the coach, there is “no magic pixie dust” behind the Heisman winner but sheer “confidence” which in turn, comes from training and putting in the work. He further claimed that by merely being around the rookie, one can “feel his work ethic.”

All this praise is not in the slightest bit unwarranted, as we can witness the fruits of Daniels’ labor in real-time. Already being considered a strong contender in the MVP race, he has led the Commanders to a 4-1 record—a start the franchise hasn’t achieved since 2018. And the fans couldn’t be happier!

Jayden wows fans (again)

The 23-year-old LSU product has amassed 1,135 yards, 4 passing, and 4 rushing touchdowns with two interceptions so far. The most impressive stat, however, is his completion rate, having completed 101 out of 131 passes in his five games. After a bleak couple of seasons, things are certainly looking up for the Commanders.

Washington fans are on the top of the world having finally seen a silver lining in the team’s future this season. Morever Daniels‘ routine had everyone impressed; therefore, they didn’t hold back from gushing over the quarterback.

him. My QB. — Derek Chapman, MD, MBA (@DrBullishHarami) October 9, 2024

Playing MVP so far. – Bears and Williams Fan. — Marko (@WikkiDTwisteD) October 9, 2024

This fan expressed his hopes of Daniels staying healthy and playing well so that the Commanders can beat rivals Dallas and Philadelphia every season.

Hope this dude stays healthy we need someone to kick the shit out of the Cowboys and eagles every year — Evil Jordan Love (@eviljordanlove) October 9, 2024

Another internet user compared Daniels to late legend Kobe Bryant, who had a similar disciplined routine that led him to be one of the greatest athletes in the NBA.

Mamba mentality — One Time Sports (@onetimecards) October 9, 2024

The quarterback had also previously shared a clip of the NBA star on his Instagram story where Bryant was talking about the philosophy of working incessantly until you reach the top of the mountain.

Jayden sure seems to be taking the ‘Mamba mentality’ forward as he repeatedly delivers top-notch performances this season. If he keeps up the good work and with a dash of luck on his side, we might finally see a rookie win the MVP in the Super Bowl era.