Jayden Daniels NFL Draft 2024: Rumors Quickly Surround Top QB Prospect, Where Will Heisman Trophy Winner Land?

December 9, 2023, New York, New York, U.S: Louisiana State University quarterback, Jayden Daniels poses with the Heisman Trophy during the post Heisman Trophy award conference at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on 12/09/2023 in New York, New York. New York U.S. – ZUMAc119 20231209_zaf_c119_021 Copyright: xBrianxCianciox

The buzz surrounding the 2024 NFL Draft has already begun, with speculations mounting around Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. The LSU Tigers alum has opted to forego throwing at the upcoming Combine in favor of a shot at LSU’s pro day. Despite this, Daniels is set to be among the first quarterbacks off the board in the draft.

In his standout collegiate career, Jayden Daniels delivered a stellar performance in his final season at LSU. He clinched the Heisman Trophy with impressive stats, including a career-high completion rate, passing yards, touchdowns, and rushing yards. Furthermore, Daniels received several accolades — such as the Walter Camp Award, Manning Award, SEC Offensive Player of the Year Award, Dave O’Brien Award, and many more — with the conclusion of the 2023 season. With scouts eyeing him as a top prospect, Daniel will go No. 2 after Caleb Williams.

As draft day approaches, speculation swirls around potential landing spots for Daniels. Amongst them, the Las Vegas Raiders have emerged as a prime candidate for a trade-up to secure the talented quarterback, as per the Bleacher Report. Head coach Antonio Pierce’s familiarity with Daniels from their time at Arizona State adds weight to the possibility.

However, other teams like the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, or Minnesota Vikings could also vie for Daniels’ services, as all of these teams are currently dealing with offensive challenges. While there is intense competition among NFL franchises, Drake May is another coveted prospect for the expecting teams.

Drake Maye vs. Jayden Daniels: Analyzing the Top QB Prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft

Drake Maye is poised to turn 22 in August, stands at 6’4″, and weighs 230 pounds. Therefore, he is heralded as one of the top prospects. The Tar Heels star is projected to be selected second overall by the Washington Commanders in the upcoming draft. Odds favor Maye’s selection, thanks to his 3,608 passing yards, and 24 touchdowns. Additionally, his 449 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns highlight his dual-threat capability and scoring prowess — an enticing prospect for NFL teams seeking quarterback talent.

On the other hand, Jayden Daniels, aged 23 and set to turn 24 in December, shares the same height as Maye at 6’4″ but weighs slightly lighter at 210 pounds. Daniels boasts an impressive track record, with 57 passing touchdowns and 21 rushing scores in his last two seasons at LSU. While Daniels may be passed on by the New England Patriots, the New York Giants present a likely landing spot for him at the sixth overall pick.

Jayden has come a long way in the past two seasons. He doesn’t have much of an overpowering arm, but he is consistently precise. On the other hand, Drake Maye has such crisp footwork that easily dismantles the opponent. His passing ability is also no joke, and surely, both Maye and Daniels give each other strong fights before and after the 2024 draft.