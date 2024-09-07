Jeff Bezos’ New $80 Million Private Jet Makes Tom Brady’s Gulfstream G550 Look Ordinary

Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Among the many properties Tom Brady owns, the most enviable is his luxurious $50 million private jet — the Gulfstream G550. The sleek aircraft has been the talk of the town since its purchase in 2008. However, Brady’s friend and admirer, Jeff Bezos, with his latest $80 million private jet, seems to have upstaged Brady’s crown jewel — by a significant margin.

Advertisement

As per the latest reports, billionaire Jeff Bezos has acquired his fourth private jet — the $80 million Gulfstream G700. When compared to Brady’s G550, Bezos’ luxury aircraft is far superior, with better numbers in all relevant metrics.

Starting with engine performance, the G700 has two Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines, which produce a combined thrust output of 36,500 lbs. The G550’s engine output in comparison is 30,770 lbs. Another insightful difference between Brady’s and Bezos’ jets is their speed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boardroom (@boardroom)

On first look, the G700’s maximum cruise speed of 516 knots over the G550’s 488 knots doesn’t seem much of a difference. But when compared over a long journey of 6,000 nautical miles, Bezos’ jet will save him 30 minutes over Brady’s G550. From interior to comfort to luxury, all metrics are hands down in G700’s favor, considering it is Gulfstream’s flagship product after all.

Will Brady be affected by Bezos’ purchase? He’d be foolish if he did because Jeff Bezos was the second richest man in the world. There’s no jet he can’t purchase. But on a human level, it’s unlikely for envy to develop considering the great bond they shared during the Miami Grand Prix earlier this year.

Throwback to Tom Brady and Jeff Bezos’ boys’ night out this year

Earlier this year, Brady and Bezos were spotted at Sports Illustrated’s Miami Grand Prix After Party, mingling with high-profile attorney Alex Spiro and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, among others.

As per reports, the seven-time Super Bowl champ spent most of his time chatting with the billionaire while Alex Spiro took on the role of warding off media personnel. While details of the duo’s conversation at the studded bash are unknown, it did seem like they had an insightful and lively chat.

Throughout his career, Brady has been extremely observant, with an insatiable hunger to learn. So it’s not surprising to see Brady pick Bezos’ brains, especially with the GOAT venturing into investing and entrepreneurship post-retirement. Luckily for Brady, Bezos is also his neighbor, making the billionaire cum mentor even more accessible to the GOAT.

The bigger question, however, is if this friendship will evolve into something tangible in the future. With the duo recently having acquired a keen interest in F1, it would not be surprising to see them invest in a team in the future. Brady and Bezos elevating Haas from F1’s laughingstock to being America’s pride would truly be something!