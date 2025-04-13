“I Never Think About Money”: When Shaquille O’Neal Revealed the Thought Process Behind His Business Decisions

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on in the first half between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most recognized athletes in the world. Sure, it has to do with his larger-than-life presence and incredible resume of accomplishments in the NBA, but The Diesel is also known for his savvy in the business world. In 2021, he opened up about his mindset toward doing business during an interview with The Street.

Shaq has a net worth of $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, so you would think that money is important to him. You’d be wrong. “I never think about money anymore. I don’t,” he said at the time. That’s not because he’s arrogantly rich, but because he has his mind set on different aspects of life, especially when doing business.

“I don’t want to do anything based on money. I want to have relationships with people. I want to help companies grow,” The Diesel revealed. He later added that his agents “aren’t even allowed” to tell him how much he’s made on a deal. Yet through all of his financial success and fame, there’s still one moment in his life that he cherishes over all.

What was the moment? When Shaq received his PhD in education from Barry University. “When the head schoolmaster addressed me as Dr. O’Neal, I was like, like I really felt like something,” he admitted to The Street. Getting that degree changed Shaq’s life, and that’s the type of business he wants to get into. Changing lives.

There was someone else who made it their life’s passion to change lives. That person ended up being Shaq’s biggest business influence.

Jeff Bezos gave Shaquille O’Neal his business mantra

Shaq has been very vocal about the influence that Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has had on his life. In the same interview with The Street, he repeated the advice that the billionaire tech mogul gave to him regarding investments.

“I invest in things that’s going to change people’s lives. I’m gonna try that,” said Shaq, quoting Bezos.

And invest in life-changing businesses, as Shaq did. His portfolio not only quadrupled after shifting his business mindset and earning him a ton more money, but the brands are ones that genuinely help people.

Between food chains like Krispy Kreme and Auntie Anne’s to fitness ventures and car washes, the list is never-ending. It would be a crime not to mention that Shaq putting relationships over business not only paid off, literally, but was a slam dunk of a mindset shift.