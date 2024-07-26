Jerod Mayo Signing Patriots Players Digs Back Up GM Bill Belichick’s Criticisms

While the post-Brady win/loss record didn’t help his case, Bill Belichick’s personnel decisions as GM were also seen as a key reason for his departure from New England. Initially, the Patriots thrived with Bill as the GM, successfully bringing in talented free agents and making some great draft picks. However, the last few seasons were abysmal, with new players failing to make a significant impact.

Despite this, it appears that some of Belichick’s signings weren’t as bad as they seemed, as the Patriots under Mayo have re-signed another one of his recruits. A post on X (formerly Twitter) by Ari Meirov revealed the number of Bill Belichick’s signings that have been re-signed or given contract extensions by the Patriots and their new head coach, Jerod Mayo, this offseason.

These include DT Christian Barmore, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, S Kyle Dugger, OT Mike Onwenu, TE Hunter Henry, WR Kendrick Bourne, and LB Anfernee Jennings. The latest addition to this list is Jabrill Peppers.

The #Patriots this offseason now have re-signed or extended S Jabrill Peppers, DT Christian Barmore, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, S Kyle Dugger, OT Mike Onwenu, TE Hunter Henry, WR Kendrick Bourne, and LB Anfernee Jennings. … For all the flack Bill Belichick has received for… https://t.co/aaHPBjbBKs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 26, 2024

The news of the Patriots retaining Belichick’s players has sparked similar thoughts among most fans. Many pointed out that the offense was the real issue with the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach’s signings. Moreover, Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne weren’t his draft picks. No one is questioning his defensive acumen.

One fan stated that while he loves Bill, the criticism he received at the end of his tenure was justified. If he were still with the team, these players likely wouldn’t have gotten extensions, as the former Patriots HC struggled to retain homegrown talent or give significant extensions to deserving players.

Many, however, felt that retaining players, who were part of a 4-13 season and contributed to Belichick’s dismissal, wasn’t the wisest move. Fans came at it from all directions possible:

Nobody had an issue with his defensive personnel. The offense stunk. — Machine™️ (@_MachineTM) July 26, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Bourne and Henry were not drafted by him. He can’t draft offensive players — Jarren Duran Enjoyer (@DuranEnjoyer1) July 26, 2024

A user wrote,

I love Bill but the flack toward the end of his tenure was deserved. Extended Devante Parker for 3 years… signed fucking JUJU SMITH for the same price as homegrown Jakobi meyers. If Bill was still in New England, plenty of these guys would not have gotten the deal they deserved. — Jacob (@JacobEstrela15) July 26, 2024

Others said,

I’m not sure re-signing players on what was a 4-13 team is a validation of anything one way or another. — Jonathan (@JonathanOC) July 26, 2024

Jerod Mayo, who talked a big game about drafting bigger and more physically gifted players, isn’t trying to shake things up too much to make an instant mark. He acknowledges Belichick’s defensive acumen and knack for picking defensive talents, as he was one of Belichick’s signings himself.

However, the offense is a different story. Building a functioning offense wasn’t Belichick’s strong suit. This is where Mayo can leave his mark and needs to make considerable changes.

The Patriots have started well, even though they might still have one of the weakest offensive rosters in the league. In their recent draft, they selected five offensive players: QB Drake Maye, WRs Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, O-Linemen Caedan Wallace and Layden Robinson, and TE Jaheim Bell. They even added another weapon to the QB room: Joe Milton.

Additionally, they snagged a few undrafted free agents-Tight End Warren, RB Fenwick, an OT Henry, and LSU’s Center Turner.

Mayo expressed his relief as Bill’s past signing is staying for three more years.

Jerod Mayo Acknowledges the Signings

Jerod Mayo confirmed the signing of Jabrill Peppers. The Safety signed a contract extension worth $24 million that could rise to $30 million. He remains in New England for another three years. The Pats HC expressed his happiness for the franchise as well as the Pepper family. Mayo asserted that he is the kind of selfless player that they need in this rebuilding phase, the kind that makes plays.

Mayo is taking a different blueprint toward success. He emphasized getting bigger, faster, and younger players. The new HC feels the younger players are cost-effective and align well with the demands of the game. However, he feels that a great squad can only be built with a balanced mix of both young and experienced players. Their strategy to retain and re-sign most of Bill’s signing could be based on this rationale.

No one expects the Pats to win many games in the upcoming season. The rebuilding will take a long time and they won’t be competitive for a few seasons. But they are moving in the right direction. Mayo is trying to leave his mark but it seems he still acknowledges the work done by his predecessor. It seems the “Patriot Way” is not dead yet.