Jerod Mayo Was the Tom Brady of the Defensive Side: Gronk

Before Jerod Mayo became the 15th head coach in New England Patriots history, he was a fantastic linebacker who played for the AFC East squad from 2008 to 2015. During his playing days, he won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2008 and helped the Patriots win Super Bowl XLIX to end the 2014 season.

The defensive mastermind from Tennessee was a 2010 First-Team All-Pro member after leading the league in tackles. He was also a two-time Pro Bowler and a member of the Patriots’ All-2010s Team. While those accolades prove Mayo’s football excellence, Rob Gronkowski compared him to the greatest NFL player ever during his June 29 appearance on Julian Edelman’s ‘Games with Names’ podcast.

“Jerod Mayo was the Tom Brady on the defensive side of the ball, getting everyone lined up,” Gronkowski said about his teammate from 2010 to 2015.

It is challenging to get each player to line up correctly. In addition to remembering the play call, they must deal with the crowd’s noise, especially when playing on the road. Mayo ensured his teammates were in the right spots before the snap, which is a testament to his knowledge of the game and his leadership value.

“Jerod Mayo was the Tom Brady on the defensive side of the ball” – Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman discuss how Jerod Mayo will be as new head coach for the New England Patriots.@RobGronkowski @Edelman11 @Patriots @jerod_mayo51 📺 Full Episode: https://t.co/D4cZyQSjZ7 pic.twitter.com/BoNs36NiHw — Games with Names (@gameswithnames) June 27, 2024

Conversely, that’s what Brady did for the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout his 22-year career. Therefore, Gronkowski’s comparison of Jerod Mayo to Tom Brady makes sense because they dictate the strategy and put everyone in a position to win their matchups.

More importantly, Mayo remained a student of the game as a player and as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach from 2019 to 2023. With big shoes to fill as Bill Belichick’s successor, he’s the right mentor for New England’s young but promising roster.

Julian Edelman Talks About Playing on the Same Side as Jerod Mayo

While Edelman played primarily as a return specialist and wide receiver for most of his NFL career, he switched to defensive back when injuries ravaged their secondary in 2011. Since it was a new position, he verified with Mayo if he was in the right spot or had the ideal leverage against wideouts.

“I always had to look at Jerod. I knew what I had to do, but I’d always ask to get the approval from Jerod because if Jerod said that, you knew it was right. So, he got everyone lined up. He was the man.”

Jerod Mayo’s guidance allowed Edelman to make big plays on defense. In Week 10 of that season, he forced an injury to New York Jets running back and future Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson. Two weeks later, he made a touchdown-saving tackle on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Vince Young. Finally, he forced a fumble in the 2011 AFC Championship Game that sent the Patriots to Super Bowl XLVI.

Mayo’s mission is to guide the Patriots to their first winning season since 2021 and first playoff victory since 2018, when they won Super Bowl LIII. In addition to his football genius, he has former teammates like Gronkowski and Edelman who can impart tips on performing at a high level to players like Rhamondre Stevenson, Ja’Lynn Polk, Christian Gonzalez, and Drake Maye.