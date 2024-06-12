Joe Burrow Declares He Is ‘Ready to Go’ to Dispel Injury Fears

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to the practice field during an off-season workout at the practice fields outside of Paycor Stadium Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Burrow is recovering from wrist surgery after a season-ending injury he suffered in a Week 11. Credit: Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow’s Super Bowl hopes took a crushing blow in 2023 during the Week 11 game against the Ravens after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist. Burrow, 27, had to undergo wrist surgery, missing the remaining 7 games, with the Bengals finishing dead last in the AFC North. However, the #9 quarterback revealed on Monday that he will be locked and loaded before the 2024 season, brushing aside any recovery concerns.

Following Monday’s mandatory minicamp, Burrow passionately spoke about his road to recovery during the press conference. The 2019 Heisman winner admitted there were “good days and bad days” as he recalled the arduous process, which lasted over six months.

Meanwhile, a curious reporter asked, “What percentage would you say you are right now?”, to which Burrow delivered a wholesome response.

“That’s tough to say. I will be ready to go by the (regular) season,” answered the star quarterback, confirming he is aiming to play the first game against the Patriots on September 8.

Burrow’s presence is a must for the Bengals, who look to clinch their maiden Super Bowl after heartbreaking losses in 1982, 1989, and 2022. However, the star quarterback’s recent struggles with injury are a matter of concern for the Zac Taylor-coached team in the 2024 season.

However, the club did make a standout off-season signing by bringing in former Patriots OT Trent Brown, who will provide ample safety for Burrow. Listed at a 6’8″ stature and a 380-pound frame, Brown’s presence in the offensive line is poised to be an advantage for the star QB.

Additionally, the Iowa native admitted he has now learned a lot about how he can deal with an injury and detailed his priorities to remain injury-free in the new season.

Burrow Sheds Light on Super Bowl Mission

According to Burrow, the three-month gap before the 2024 regular season will help his body recover in time. He admitted that he is managing his workload to stay fitter. Furthermore, Burrow has ‘bulked up’ remarkably in the off-season, and confirmed he is ‘definitely bigger’ during the May 5 press conference.

During Monday’s presser, the former LSU Tigers QB also detailed how he is approaching the next few months and how the process has been in the past few months. He seemed quite content that the regular season would start in September, which he plans to tackle head-on, aiming to continue until February for his shot at his first Super Bowl ring.

“It’s been great. That’s something we’re being more proactive about this year, that we don’t have to be ready to go in the middle of June. We got to be ready to go early September through February. That’s how we are attacking this off-season. In this rehab plan and these practices and training camp, we are attacking it like I want to be out there in February,” Burrow said.

Even though Burrow is determined to lift the Lombardi trophy, he has to overcome the challenges of quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, who is eyeing a three-peat, and Lamar Jackson, who is determined to win big, after successive setbacks. The job is going to be tough for Joe Burrow, even though it is not impossible by any means.