Joe Burrow’s Dad Jim Burrow is “Not a Fan” of the Buzz Cut, But is Looking to Embrace it — Thanks to Robin Burrow

Sep 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Stylish Bengals QB Joe Burrow caused quite a stir earlier this summer when he debuted a bright blonde buzz cut. The new look sparked mixed reactions from friends and family. And while fans were gushing about the new look, his dad, Jim Burrow, wasn’t thrilled with the haircut.

Advertisement

Despite his initial aversion, Jim’s stance seems to be shifting right now. He is gradually accepting the look, thanks to his wife, Robin Burrow, who has played a crucial role in changing his mindset. In a Q&A with Matt’s Take, Jim Burrow explained:

“He knows I’m not a big fan. But he looks good with long or short hair. His mom reminds me of that.”

Earlier, in an August 16 interview with US Weekly, Jim admitted he was “not a fan” of Burrow’s buzzcut, and hoped that he would change it soon:

“If God gives you as good a set of hair as he has, you shouldn’t cut it off. I just think it’s about him wanting to get out of his comfort zone…But he wanted to do it. It’s growing back, we’re thankful for that.”

It seems Burrow’s dad is coming around to his new hair now. While it’s no longer a buzzcut, it remains blonde.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Burrow has gone blonde. Back in 2014, he and his friends celebrated their high school team’s regional finals win by bleaching their hair.

After 2014, Burrow experimented with different looks throughout his college football and NFL career, with his long hair capturing the spotlight during the early part of the 2024 offseason.

As for the haircut, mom Robin has been more on-board with her son’s hair changes. Robin, who describes herself as more “open-minded,” was initially “ok” with Joe’s new look, as Jim Burrow confirmed.

Despite the initial surprise, she also shared her heartwarmingly positive reaction to Joe’s new hairstyle in the US Weekly interview in August:

“That was the next week after he cut it really short…The next Wednesday morning, he sent a text saying ‘I dyed my hair.’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, send me a picture.’ I was like, ‘Well, alright!’”

With mom’s solid support and dad gradually coming to terms with the new haircut, Burrow will now focus on the upcoming challenge in Week 2. He faces Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, which promises to be a tough matchup.