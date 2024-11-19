Joe Mixon Controversy: Why Was an Arrest Warrent Issued Against the RB Last Year?

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

RB Joe Mixon has been a revelation for the Houston Texans this season. He’s had a dominating ground game and has been super efficient around the goal line. And he’s continuing this dominance in the Texans’ ongoing matchup against the Cowboys.

Advertisement

However, his stint with the Texans almost didn’t happen. In January 2023, while he was still playing for the Bengals, criminal charges of aggravated menacing, and first-degree misdemeanor, were filed against Mixon, and an arrest warrant issued in his name.

According to an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court, Mixon had allegedly pointed a gun at someone and said, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can’t get me.”

However, in August 2023, the RB was found not guilty and relieved of all his charges.