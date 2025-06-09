Joe Mixon Controversies: 3 Instances When the RB Had a Run In With the Law

Some athletes, it seems, don’t wait for fame or fortune to find trouble—they chase it. Joe Mixon has been one of those guys, and his issues started well before he ever set foot in the NFL.

Advertisement

Trouble seems to follow Joe Mixon wherever he goes—and in many cases, he brings it upon himself. His issues date back to his freshman year at Oklahoma, when he infamously punched a woman, Amelia Molitor, in the face during an altercation in 2014. The blow broke four bones in her face. Mixon initially claimed Molitor provoked him, alleging she swung at him and hurled racial slurs, but that version of events fell apart.

It was later revealed that Mixon had initiated the confrontation by directing a homophobic slur at Molitor’s gay friend. Any slurs aimed at Mixon came from the friend, not Molitor. Authorities charged the future two-time Pro Bowler with a misdemeanor, and the university suspended him for the entire 2014 season. He eventually settled with Molitor out of court.

Fast forward to 2023, and Mixon found himself in hot water again—this time for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman during a traffic incident. The woman claimed Mixon cut her off and then aimed a firearm at her. Mixon countered by saying she flipped him off and provoked the exchange.

Authorities charged him with aggravated menacing, but after a four-day bench trial, the court found him not guilty. Prosecutors failed to prove he actually possessed a gun during the incident. A conviction could have landed him a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

As per ESPN, that same year, Mixon’s name surfaced in a lawsuit stemming from a shooting incident outside his Cincinnati home. His sister’s boyfriend, Lamonte Brewer, allegedly fired a gun from Mixon’s property, striking a 16-year-old neighbor in the leg. Prosecutor charged Brewer with felonious assault and tampering with evidence, but didn’t name Mixon as a suspect in the chargesheet.

Still, the victim’s family filed a civil suit, claiming Mixon supplied the Zastava M92 firearm and ammunition used in the shooting. According to the plaintiff, Mixon had the opportunity to settle before the lawsuit was filed, but refused to engage or take responsibility.

While the case is still ongoing, Mixon has since left Cincinnati and joined the Houston Texans in free agency. Given his track record, it wouldn’t be surprising if he finds himself entangled in more controversy in the future.