John Elway Wants Shedeur Sanders to Find the Right Team & Management Like Bo Nix

Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos president of football operations John Elway before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A quarterback’s success in the NFL isn’t entirely dependent on his own ability. A QB can have all the talent in the world and flop if their franchise doesn’t provide a stable foundation for them to work with. No signal-caller may know just how true that is more than John Elway.

On the Nick Ferg Show, Elway discussed Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ professional outlook. He complimented Sanders on his ability to “make all the throws” and pointed out his “great feel for the game.” Elway then expressed hope for Sanders to wind up in a spot that optimizes his skillset, akin to what his former organization has done with its latest rookie.

“Hopefully he gets in the right situation like Bo Nix has got into with the Denver Broncos and Sean Payton… [where] you can click with that offensive coordinator, quarterback coach [and] head coach [and have] someone that can bring him along and not rush him.”

In the 1983 NFL Draft, Elway was selected No. 1 overall by the Baltimore Colts. However, he and his father were not convinced the Colts were an organization worthy of his talents. They stated numerous times that Elway would not play for the Colts.

Baltimore eventually traded him to the Denver Broncos, where he played the entirety of his Hall of Fame career.

Elway’s intuition proved to be right. Less than a year after his draft, the Colts randomly moved to Indianapolis in the middle of the night on Mar. 28-29, 1984. Indy made just three playoff appearances during Elway’s playing days and didn’t reach 10 wins a single time he was an active player.

Shedeur Sanders isn’t the only high-end NFL prospect the Buffaloes have on their roster. Wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter – the Heisman Trophy favorite – will probably be selected with a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Elway on Travis Hunter’s NFL future

Hunter wants to play both of his respective positions at the professional level. Whether he’ll get the opportunity to do so remains to be seen.

Elway said if he drafted Hunter, he’d give him a chance to make an impact on both sides of the ball.

“You’ve always gotta entertain that… when you look at his athletic ability, what he [has] done… I think he’s just gonna continue to get better. He [has] the tools to play… you wanna get your best athletes on the field, and the more times you can get them on the field, the better off you are.”

Colorado won’t be appearing in the College Football Playoff but does have a bowl game on tap. They’ll learn their assignment and opponent tomorrow afternoon once the CFP field is unveiled.