From Jayden Daniels to CJ Stroud: Which NFL QBs Are Reportedly Single in 2025?

Being an NFL quarterback is one of the most lucrative jobs in the world. It also comes with global fame, yet many of these players are still riding solo. Of course, some are in high-profile relationships and heading toward marriage. Josh Allen is the latest to be off the market, reportedly set to marry Hailee Steinfeld in the coming weeks following their engagement last fall.

So, who’s still single? As it turns out, a trio of standout quarterbacks, each at a different stage of their career, are reportedly without partners: Jayden Daniels, C.J. Stroud, and Shedeur Sanders.

Let’s first start with Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels, who’s entering his sophomore year after a dream rookie season that saw him rack up unprecedented 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 891 rushing yards.

While the reigning NFL OROY hasn’t said much about his love life, his mother, Regina Jackson, has made her stance clear multiple times about the Commanders star’s dating life. Case in point, her appearance on the Mother’s Day episode of The Pivot, where she said: “My son can date. He can live free. He makes his own decisions.”

But she also added, “We’ve worked too hard to get to this point to allow someone else to take it away.” In simple words, Daniels’s circle is tight, and distractions are not welcome — even if it means Regina Jackson has to third wheel her son on his dinner dates.

Next, there’s CJ Stroud — the Houston Texans quarterback whose quiet off-field demeanor is matched only by the fire he brings on NFL Sundays. But what about his dating life?

Well, Stroud has been linked to a few public figures in passing, including a rumored car ride with Amber Rose in early 2024. But the Ohio State alum has always quickly shut down the gossip. Nor is there any evidence of any current relationship that the Texans star is involved in. So we can safely add him to the list of eligible bachelors in the NFL.

Last but not least, there’s Shedeur Sanders. The Browns’ rookie QB has faced plenty of noise about his dating life since his college days at Colorado. But during a February mailbag session on his 2Legendary podcast, co-host Darius Sanders asked him point-blank if he had “a special woman” in his life.

The NFL rookie’s answer, however, was as classic as it gets: “Yes, I have my mom,” he said with a grin. And to his credit, Sanders has managed to keep his dating life out of the conversation with no red carpet dates or even subtle hints on social media. In fact, all we can decipher from his Instagram is brand deals, football practice, luxury flex, and family dinners.

As for the rest of the quarterbacks spearheading NFL franchises, most are committed, with even the younger ones firmly off the table.

For example, Bo Nix is married to Izzy Nix. JJ McCarthy, meanwhile, is engaged to longtime partner Katya Kuropas and expecting a baby. 2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick Cam Ward has also been dating fellow athlete Nailah Landon. And lastly, NFL vet Kirk Cousins is locked in with his high school sweetheart, Julie Hampton.

And yet, not all experienced quarterbacks are boo’d up. Aaron Rodgers, still the league’s oldest QB and now a free agent, remains single as well. While he’s been romantically linked to several celebrities over the years, 2025 has brought no new updates — except your regular A-Rod offseason controversies and silence.

So all said and done, whether they’re single or not, quarterbacks know that what truly defines their NFL future isn’t who’s in the stands, but how they perform on the field. And as NFL legends have shown us over the years, that’s exactly where the focus should be.