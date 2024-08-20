Johnny Manziel Clears the Air on the Biggest Misconception About Him

Former Texas A&M Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel cheers on the Aggies during the first round game between Texas A&M and Nebraska in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Johnny Manziel’s journey through the football world is one for the books, filled with highs and lows. His rocky NFL career has certainly left many with strong opinions and a lot of questions about his commitment to the sport. Therefore, Johnny Football decided to clear the air on the biggest misconception people had about him.

Manziel explained how he succeeded in his early years. During a recent edition of 4th&1 with Cam Newton, the 31-year-old debunked what he believes is the biggest misunderstanding about him. To his surprise, many critics believe that he lacks dedication and commitment to the sport of football.

He’s just capitalizing on his natural talent. But Manziel revealed a different side of the story. Speaking candidly, he said,

“I think for me, a lot of people looked at me and said that I was just good at football, that I didn’t put in the time and effort, and I think that’s the biggest misconception about me.”

“Whether I’m playing football or not, you know, Saturday college football rolls around, right now I’m tapped in every single week. I’m checking out the SEC, seeing who these next dudes are, who the next guy is up. It’s something that I truly have a passion for in my life,” he added.

Manziel, once the biggest name in college football, faced scrutiny for his time in the NFL. However, even his flawed story couldn’t lead one to deny the hard work he put in as a young football star. Surely, his days of playing are behind him now. But he still harbors the same love for the sport.

For someone who had such high hopes for himself, the ups and downs couldn’t come in the way of his connection to the sport. Though he’s ventured into the business world, he still holds on to his learnings from the football world.

Manziel talked about his life lessons from Football

Manziel’s passion and intensity defined him in his time as a player. Despite a short year run, he gave a boost to the Browns with his intensity. Reflecting on his journey, Manziel credits his life’s lessons to football.

He first went on to talk how he brought energy to every snap, saying, “I always got a chance to play with a lot of passion, a lot of intensity, a lot of energy, and that’s what it was all about. That’s what thrives you, that’s what fuels you, that’s what motivates you.”

Even though Manziel’s path in football didn’t follow the traditional long-term career, he learned to follow the same approach in life.

“For me, even if the game is not there for us now, even if the game is not there for me now, I still think you take a lot of the same approach that you have in football to life,” Manziel explained.

He highlighted how his life’s direction, even without football at the forefront, still carries the same passion and positive outlook that football instilled in him.