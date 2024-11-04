mobile app bar

Jon Gruden Picks Between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs as the Two Titans Meet in Week 9

Sneha Singh
Published

Baker Mayfield, Jon Gruden and Patrick Mahomes

Baker Mayfield (left), Jon Gruden (center) and Patrick Mahomes (right)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 brings with it a prime matchup between two NFL giants. Back-to-back champions Kansas City Chiefs will be defending their undefeated streak of 7-0 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who will be fighting their way back to the top of their division at 4-4. And while the internet is buzzing with odds and speculations, Jon Gruden already has his well-analyzed verdict in.

The former head coach of Tampa Bay thinks it is his former team who would succumb to the Chiefs’ formidable squad. His prediction isn’t just pure speculation either.

After a careful analysis of the teams’ rosters, Gruden broke down the two teams’ defense and offense play. He highlighted their pros and the cons too, ultimately predicting that Patrick Mahomes‘ crew will take home the victory this Monday.

“Well, my pick this week — it’s tough,” said Gruden on his YouTube channel. “Those doggone Chiefs, they’re really good, and I think they’re going to really arrive offensively.”

Gruden also predicted the final score to be Kansas City 30, Tampa Bay 17. Culminating the reasons behind his winning pick, the former coach quoted Steve Spagnuolo’s defense as “one of the best.” As for the Buccaneers, he observed it to be “really struggling” mentioning how they’ve been missing critical tackles in the past few games.

However, the coach had a more favorable view of Tampa Bay’s offense, led by Baker Mayfield. Lauding the team’s stellar run game, Gruden believes that the receiving corps needs to step up to support the O-line against the Chiefs, as it could change the outcome of the matchup.

“The best thing Tampa Bay does is run with the ball after they catch it. They’re one of the top teams in the league doing that, but it’s this group of four or five receivers that’s got to step up and make themselves known. You got to take advantage of these opportunities.”

The former head coach also highlighted the concerns surrounding the Chiefs quarterback’s high number of interceptions this season.

Jon Gruden has faith in Patrick Mahomes

Talking about the Chiefs’ offense, the former Eagles OC predicted that Monday night might see more of the newest member of the crew, WR DeAndre Hopkins, recreating his former glory. He also mentioned how Travis Kelce has been returning to form in the past few weeks. So, he might play a pivotal role in the upcoming game. But when it comes to Mahomes, Gruden acknowledged that his interceptions are a big problem that can’t be ignored.

The two-time MVP hasn’t been his magical self this season, logging more interceptions than touchdowns so far. Mahomes has amassed 8 touchdowns for 1,651 yards, with a striking 9 interceptions.

This statistic has been the talk of the town in the league. However, the former head coach believes that Mahomes finds himself in this predicament due to the weakness of the receiver room he has had. Ever since Tyreek Hill left for Miami, this has been an ongoing issue. This year too, key injuries have hindered his progress, the former head coach said.

But this Monday, Mahomes will finally bring his A game. Or at least, that’s how Gruden feels.

“They are 7-0. He’s still is the elite, premiere Pat Mahomes. And I believe, this week, it’s a coming out party for Pat Mahomes and Chiefs pass offense.”

While the Buccaneers have been winning divisional titles consecutively for the past three years, the Chiefs have lifted the Lombardi Trophy twice. Tampa Bay, however, holds a 4-1 record against the defending champs from the last five matchups. This Monday Night Football matchup is sure to be one to watch.

