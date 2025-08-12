Jon Gruden’s Son Deuce, Who Is the Raiders Strength & Conditioning Coach, Goes Viral For His Incredible Physique

Jan 9, 2018; Alameda, CA, USA; Jon Gruden and wife Cindy Gruden pose with sons Deuce Gruden, Michael Gruden and Jon Gruden III at press conference after being introduced as Oakland Raiders head coach at the Raiders headquarters. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jon Gruden’s six-year tenure with the Raiders was marked by both success and controversy. But one thing remains certain: his name is firmly etched into the Black and Silver history. Now, however, the spotlight has shifted to his son, Deuce Gruden, who is making headlines while working for the same franchise.

The longtime strength and conditioning assistant coach went viral on social media for his buffed-up physique and menacing look while standing on the sidelines during a Raiders game.

: Jon Gruden’s son, Deuce Gruden, has gone viral for his impressive physique while on the Raiders sidelines as he is the team’s strength and conditioning coach. Deuce is a former powerlifting champion pic.twitter.com/63mAXa2x6M — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 11, 2025

Fans on the internet were taken aback seeing Deuce Gruden’s physique — a stark 180 from his father Jon Gruden. “That might be the most strength coach build of all time,” wrote a fan. “Holy sh*t, it’s buff chunky!” added another.

However, not all of them were positive, as some made remarks about his height. “What is he, about 4 feet tall?” a fan wrote. “How tall is he 4ft 7?” another added.

Meanwhile, the rest couldn’t stop commenting on his menacing look in the viral video. “Sean McVay without a purpose,” said one. “Brock Lesser,” chimed in another.

While the viral attention is new, Deuce’s presence in the Raiders building is not.

The 2025 season will mark his 10th year in the NFL and his eighth with the Silver and Black. His work spans every position group on the roster, focusing on building strength, power, and durability.

Jon Gruden’s son plays a critical role in helping players transition back from injuries, working alongside the athletic training staff to ensure they return to the field in peak form. That impact was clear in 2024, when his training methods helped produce standout performances from two of the Raiders’ brightest stars.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl selection after posting 7.5 sacks and tying for sixth in the NFL with 17 tackles for loss.

Rookie TE Brock Bowers also thrived under Gruden’s guidance, setting multiple league records, including the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end (1,194) and the most receptions in a single NFL season by a rookie (112).

His influence extended across the team’s entire rookie class from last year, which combined for 66 starts. Offensive linemen DJ Glaze and Jackson Powers-Johnson each made 14 starts. Besides, Powers-Johnson’s performances earned him PFWA All-Rookie honors.

Not to mention that Deuce Gruden’s credentials go beyond football. Before joining the Raiders, he was a decorated powerlifter, winning gold at the IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championships in 2017 in the 183-pound weight class with a 752.5 kg total.

“To walk away with the world title is a humbling experience and the greatest accomplishment of my life,” he had said.

Deuce’s path was partially shaped by Jon Gruden, who first introduced him to the squat rack in the Buccaneers’ training facility. As Deuce put it, his last name “gets him in the door,” but earning respect has always been about work. And for the 31-year-old, putting in the work has never been an issue.