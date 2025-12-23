Jon Gruden Explains Why He Wouldn’t Put Josh Allen Above Drake Maye

Before Drake Maye entered his second NFL season, not many thought that he would usurp or even match the greatness exhibited by his draft classmate Jayden Daniels during his rookie season. After all, the Patriots QB had only 2,276 passing yards and 15 TDs with 10 INTs in 13 games last year.

But the narrative around Maye has completely shifted in 2025. Through 15 games, the New England Patriots quarterback has not only steadied a franchise still finding its post-Tom Brady identity, but he has also outperformed several established stars across the league.

With 3,947 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, a league-best 70.9% completion rate, and just eight interceptions, Maye has been the engine behind New England’s 12-3 record and their grip on the AFC East race. That kind of production usually earns respect. But in Drake Maye’s case, it has earned him conviction from one of football’s most opinionated evaluators, Jon Gruden.

The former Super Bowl-winning head coach has been effusive in his praise of Maye all season, but his latest comments may be the most telling yet. Speaking with veteran journalist Ryen Russillo on Barstool Sports, Gruden was asked a simple question: how many AFC quarterbacks would he take over Drake Maye right now?

“I wouldn’t want anybody over Drake Maye… I’m being honest with you,” Gruden said flatly. Then, when a taken aback Russillo floated Josh Allen as a possible exception, Gruden once again didn’t hesitate.

Allen, he acknowledged, is “a freak of nature.” But even then, he admitted he would be “hard-pressed to trade” Maye for anyone, lauding the Patriots quarterback’s age, growth curve, and command of the offense.

The former Buccaneers HC went on to note that 2025 is effectively Maye’s first season operating in a system that fully utilizes his football IQ. At North Carolina, Maye thrived in an RPO-heavy structure, but Gruden believes he was rarely given full autonomy pre-snap. Under OC Josh McDaniels in Foxborough, that has changed dramatically.

“What he’s doing with Josh McDaniels is phenomenal. He’s going to break some records that Tom Brady never even attained. And he’s only in his first year in this system,” Jon Gruden said.

“How many guys in the AFC would you want over Drake Maye?” –@ryenarussillo “I wouldn’t want anybody over Drake Maye” –@BarstoolGruden “Even Josh Allen?” –@ryenarussillo “You could slap me if I had to take anybody over Drake Maye” –@BarstoolGruden pic.twitter.com/Ajy6LDe2xi — Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) December 22, 2025

That said, this isn’t the first time Gruden has raved about Maye. Back in November, he had already labeled the Patriots star “one hell of a young quarterback” after watching him in person. He praised Maye’s poise against pressure, his willingness to throw hot, and perhaps most importantly, his ability to handle adversity.

Gruden also said that he evaluates quarterbacks by how they respond to misery, a trait he first noticed in Maye during post-loss press conferences at North Carolina. But still, are all these intangibles enough to place the 23-year-old over the reigning MVP, Josh Allen? Well, the stats do support Gruden’s praise this time.

This season, Allen has matched Maye with 25 passing touchdowns but trails him in efficiency, completing 69.6% of his throws with 10 interceptions. The Bills QB’s rushing impact, however, remains elite (552 yards and 12 scores), but Maye has been more precise, more controlled, and more consistent within structure.

And nothing reflects this claim more than the record of their respective teams. The Patriots sit at 12-3, while the Bills are close behind at 11-4. Head-to-head, the rivals split their two meetings this season, each winning once.

Even in the MVP market, the perception gap is significant as Maye sits second behind Matthew Stafford at +180, while Allen has drifted to +2500.

So from Gruden’s perspective, these odds only reinforce his point. Because Allen’s physical brilliance is undeniable, but Maye’s command, growth, and ceiling make him the quarterback he would build around today.