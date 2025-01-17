Jon Gruden’s Wife Cindy Teaches Double A Gap Blitz Protection in 15 Seconds: “Center Calls a Ringo”

Jan 9, 2018; Alameda, CA, USA; Jon Gruden and wife Cindy Gruden pose with sons Deuce Gruden, Michael Gruden and Jon Gruden III pose at press conference after being introduced as Oakland Raiders head coach at the Raiders headquarters. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jon Gruden has become a social media star. The former NFL head coach inked a deal with Barstool Sports in November. Before and since then, he has produced game previews and starred in some of the company’s various livestreams. On Thursday, he brought his wife, Cindy, into the fold for a hilarious parody of “Good Will Hunting.”

During the skit, Gruden is depicted as a coach struggling to create a protection scheme for the defense’s “Double A” look. He says he “can’t remember how we block that” before going through numerous potential solutions. Gruden pores through his game notes and offensive packages looking for the answer, then storms out of his office. Once he leaves, Cindy walks in and identifies the proper protection in seconds.

“Oh my God! Is it the ‘Double A’ packages again? Can he not figure this out? How many times do we have to go over this? Big on big. [The] center calls a Ringo, blocks the A gap. The running back comes here. If they’re not blitzing, he scans. Done!”

To say fans loved the piece would be an understatement. One Twitter/X user compared Gruden’s skit to famous artwork. Multiple others enjoyed seeing Cindy star in his work.

It’s like watching Leonardo Da Vinci paint the Sistine Chapel. Genius. — PORTNOY ON SOLANA – PARODY (@portnoyonsol) January 16, 2025

you teaming with Barstool has been the best football content anywhere. The music was perfect — Chris Nardi (@oneill_nardi17) January 16, 2025

Best hire in years. Cindy makes you even better, Jon. — GMC (@MrGCotts) January 16, 2025

Mrs Gruden in the content is GRADE A. Love it. — Alex_ (@golfandstonks) January 16, 2025

Gruden has been out of the NFL since 2021. He resigned as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach in Week 5 of that season due to “homophobic and misogynistic emails” that were leaked during an investigation into former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

He has reportedly drawn interest from teams in this cycle. Multiple commenters expressed hope that he’d reside on an NFL sideline in 2025.

I honestly never knew I needed this kind of content on my TL. Live long raider fan here, Coach. Dang we miss you. — mcadley (@mcadley) January 16, 2025

The Bears should call you — Michael (@mimosox2005) January 16, 2025

I pray I see this man on the field next season as an NFL head coach. — Pea-Tear (@_ReturnTheSlab_) January 17, 2025

Despite this momentum, Gruden is projected to land any of the league’s available coaching gigs. Last week, Forbes reported he’s +1200 to return to the Raiders and +2000 to replace Doug Pederson for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was not on their odds list for the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, or New York Jets jobs.