mobile app bar

Jon Gruden’s Wife Cindy Teaches Double A Gap Blitz Protection in 15 Seconds: “Center Calls a Ringo”

Braden Ramsey
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jan 9, 2018; Alameda, CA, USA; Jon Gruden and wife Cindy Gruden pose with sons Deuce Gruden, Michael Gruden and Jon Gruden III pose at press conference after being introduced as Oakland Raiders head coach at the Raiders headquarters.

Jan 9, 2018; Alameda, CA, USA; Jon Gruden and wife Cindy Gruden pose with sons Deuce Gruden, Michael Gruden and Jon Gruden III pose at press conference after being introduced as Oakland Raiders head coach at the Raiders headquarters. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jon Gruden has become a social media star. The former NFL head coach inked a deal with Barstool Sports in November. Before and since then, he has produced game previews and starred in some of the company’s various livestreams. On Thursday, he brought his wife, Cindy, into the fold for a hilarious parody of “Good Will Hunting.”

During the skit, Gruden is depicted as a coach struggling to create a protection scheme for the defense’s “Double A” look. He says he “can’t remember how we block that” before going through numerous potential solutions. Gruden pores through his game notes and offensive packages looking for the answer, then storms out of his office. Once he leaves, Cindy walks in and identifies the proper protection in seconds.

“Oh my God! Is it the ‘Double A’ packages again? Can he not figure this out? How many times do we have to go over this? Big on big. [The] center calls a Ringo, blocks the A gap. The running back comes here. If they’re not blitzing, he scans. Done!”

To say fans loved the piece would be an understatement. One Twitter/X user compared Gruden’s skit to famous artwork. Multiple others enjoyed seeing Cindy star in his work.

Gruden has been out of the NFL since 2021. He resigned as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach in Week 5 of that season due to “homophobic and misogynistic emails” that were leaked during an investigation into former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

He has reportedly drawn interest from teams in this cycle. Multiple commenters expressed hope that he’d reside on an NFL sideline in 2025.

Despite this momentum, Gruden is projected to land any of the league’s available coaching gigs. Last week, Forbes reported he’s +1200 to return to the Raiders and +2000 to replace Doug Pederson for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was not on their odds list for the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, or New York Jets jobs.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey

x-icon

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

Share this article

Don’t miss these