“It’s Going to Be 12 Degrees”: Jon Gruden Shares Weather Update for Bills vs. Ravens Divisional Round Clash

Sep 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) speaks with Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after the game during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The headliner of the NFL’s Divisional round takes place Sunday evening in Western New York. There, the Baltimore Ravens will battle the Buffalo Bills for a spot in the AFC Championship game.

Advertisement

Baltimore and Buffalo faced one another previously in Week 4. The Ravens prevailed 35-10 over the Bills in that contest. Running back Derrick Henry racked up 199 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. However, analysts expect this matchup to be closer, in part, because of the climate. Former head coach Jon Gruden detailed how frigid conditions will impact both teams in his preview of their faceoff.

“Let’s talk about the weather Sunday night in Buffalo. It’s cold… it’s gonna be 12 degrees. That’s not the worst of it. It’ll be a wind chill degree [negative] two. So that’s gonna affect the kicking game… it’s gonna be harder to throw the ball, too… that will be a factor and perhaps force these teams to run the ball a little bit more than maybe they want to.”

Gruden noted the Bills are undefeated at home (9-0 including playoffs) this year. The Ravens finished the regular season 6-3 on the road. Buffalo and quarterback Josh Allen beat Baltimore and quarterback Lamar Jackson 17-3 in the 2021 Divisional round. Gruden anticipates the two MVP favorites scoring more points this go-round.

Jon Gruden chooses his winner of the Baltimore-Buffalo affair

The other AFC Divisional meeting, Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs, has a near-consensus choice among analysts. If their prediction comes to fruition, the Ravens-Bills winner will head to Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday. However, nobody is really sure who will triumph between Baltimore and Buffalo.

Gruden seemed to indicate whoever holds the edge on the ground will come out victorious. You’d think that means Gruden’s lean would be toward the Ravens, who led the NFL in rushing yards (3,189) and yards per carry (5.8) this season. But he believes the Bills, who ran for 2,230 yards (ninth-most) and recorded a league-high 32 rushing touchdowns, will come out on top.

“This is the hardest game to pick of the whole season. I can’t find anybody that agrees [on] who’s gonna win… I’m going with the Buffalo Bills… 24-23. My man Josh Allen finds a way to get it done in the cold.”

Baltimore is a 1.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook despite being the road team. Buffalo hasn’t been a home underdog in the postseason since 1967. Both teams have more important things to focus on than betting odds, but the Bills could use this perceived slight as extra motivation. And if they do, they just may make Gruden correct while ending the Ravens’ season.