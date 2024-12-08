“Jon Runyan Was One of the Dirtiest Motherf**kers”: Ryan Clark Blasts NFL Executive for Hypocritical Take on Azeez Al-Shaair

Azeez Al-Shaair is facing a three-game suspension for his brutal late hit on Trevor Lawrence, which put him out of commission for the rest of the season. While the suspension itself hasn’t drawn much criticism—even after an appeal from both the defender and the Texans GM—it’s the league’s letter to Al-Shaair that has sparked controversy.

Specifically, the choice of Jon Runyan, the NFL’s VP of Football Operations, as the author of the letter has raised eyebrows. Many, including Ryan Clark, argue that Runyan is not the right person to deliver such a message. On the latest episode of The Pivot Podcast, Ryan Clark blasted Jon Runyan, calling him hypocritical for his words on Al-Shaair.

“Last I checked, Jon Runyan was the dirtiest motherf**ckers that’s ever played this game. There are videos of him jumping up and spearing people in the pile. At least, you should understand. If you hadn’t had conversations with him, ask why these things happened, you can’t go out and denigrate his character when you was the dirty motherfu**cker too.”

The former Steelers safety made it clear that while he has no issue with Azeez Al-Shaair’s suspension, he takes issue with the approach the league has taken. Especially, Runyan’s hypocrisy, considering he had a reputation as one of the most brutal offensive linebackers during his playing days.

Clark highlighted that Al-Shaair has always played the game with intensity, but that doesn’t mean he lacks respect for his fellow players. While he acknowledges the NFL’s responsibility to protect quarterbacks like Lawrence, Clark argued that this shouldn’t have come at the expense of Al-Shaair’s reputation.

He criticized the league for treating the Texans linebacker like a criminal and for tarnishing his character in a way that paints him as a pariah.

So what did Runyan say in his letter to Al-Shaair?

“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL,” Runyan wrote. “Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated.”

Runyan questioned the Texans LB’s sportsmanship and called him out for disrespecting his fellow players and the game itself. He further accused him of disobeying NFL rules, jeopardizing the health and safety of others.

Runyan’s words do have a sting to them and that’s perhaps why some people have taken issue with his phrasing. Considering he doesn’t have such a golden track record himself.

Was Jon Runyan a dirty player?

If soft-spoken Ryan Clark calls you a “dirty motherfu**cker,” you must have been a wild player. Runyan was once voted the second dirtiest player by his fellow players in 2006, only behind the Patriots’ Rodney Harrison.

Upon being called dirty, he didn’t deny the charges but criticized the game for becoming soft. He said,

“That’s the way the game’s supposed to be played. I think I’ve tried to change that over the years. It’s turned into a basketball game out there.”

Oh, how the tables have turned.

Runyan once delivered a brutal, unprovoked hit on a 49ers player while playing for the Eagles. He came flying out, launching him into the Niner LB and delivering a blow with his head onto the chest of his fellow NFL player.

He played the game with a street fighter mentality, doing whatever it took to get the job done, including tripping defensive players.

Current NFL VP of of Policy and Rules Administration Jon Runyan was one of the dirtiest players in his time. The hypocrisy in judgement. pic.twitter.com/02nnDPiu5q — AFL Godfather ‍☠️ (@NFLMAVERICK) September 30, 2019

The former Eagles OT once also punched the former Lions DT Jerry Ball in the crotch at the bottom of the scrum. One can see why the letter, that was essentially a thinly-veiled attack on Al-Shaair’s character, didn’t sit well with some people, especially those who played with him.