Jordan Love’s Salary: How Much Does the Green Bay Packers QB Earn Per Game?

Green Bay Packers certainly have an aura about them. And it all seems to stem from Love, the 25-year-old QB who feels like he was destined to be in this role. This is a legacy franchise, that has been without a title for 15 years now. You can tell just how hungry they are to rectify that. Starting with the star quarterback’s pay.

As per Spotrac, his total earnings for the year should be approximately $20 million between his base salary and his pro-rated signing bonus. Those kinds of numbers are obscenely large to many of us. But, in the National Football League, that sounds about right for someone of his stature.

If you divide that up by 17 games, that means he’ll be receiving $1.1 million per game this season. In doing so, he’ll be carrying the weight of an entire fanbase – and franchise – on his back. The cap hit actually suits Green Bay really well this year to tighten up and have a really big campaign. And if there was ever a year to take full advantage of his cap situation post extension, this is going to be the one.

In total, his contract is $100.8 million guaranteed upon signing when you factor the next few years into account. Of course, the cap hit will continue to progress in the years to come, and it’ll be interesting to see where the QB market is at that point. The league is getting younger by the minute and there are plenty of interesting, dynamic players in that position who could start to become really lucrative – as if they weren’t already.

He’s set to receive a workout bonus of $500,000 this year with an annual Pro Bowl escalator of $250,000. In addition, there will be an option bonus for 2026 and 2027. Depending on what the situation is at that point, that is.

For Jordan Love, this is a season in which he can really start to prove himself. His passer rating was 96.1 in 2023. But in the playoffs, it leaped up to 108.6 across his two games. This is definitely a player that knows how to turn it on in the big moments. Naturally, we expect to see a lot more of that.

For the Packers, this feels like a long-term investment plan. He’s young, he’s hungry, and he fits the profile of a quarterback in this era. He’s certainly not going to have it all his own way in the NFC North, but you’d have to think that’s exactly what he wants.