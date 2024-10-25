mobile app bar

Josh Reynolds’ Update: Denver Police Provides Details on Shooting Incident

Ayush Juneja
Published

Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds (11) makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Almost a week after getting shot by gunmen, Josh Reynolds, who suffered an injury to his arm and the back of the head, is recuperating from “minor injuries” even as the police are hot on the heels of the suspects.

The Denver Broncos wide receiver, who was on injured reserve with a broken finger, did not travel with the team to New Orleans for their Thursday night game last week (October 17). The shooting took place a few hours after the Broncos beat the Saints.

Reynolds is the second NFL player this season, alongside Ricky Pearsall, to get injured in gun violence. The incident occurred early on October 18, when gunmen shot the Broncos wideout and two of his friends while they were leaving a strip club. Reynolds took two bullets. Miraculously, he and his friends sustained only minor injuries, the Denver Police said in a statement.

The police department issued other details on the case. The cops had responded to 911 calls after the shooting which occurred south of Colorado Boulevard, at southbound Interstate 25.

Over the course of their investigation, the names of two suspects emerged. The police arrested two men — Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza — four days after the shooting. Both suspects have been booked for Attempted First Degree Murder and First Degree Assault.

The investigation is still on, and the police are working hard to ascertain if other people were involved in the crime. Denver D.A. will determine the final charges.

Josh Reynolds was lucky to escape with non-life-threatening injuries. The receiver has been on injured reserve since the October 6 matchup against the Raiders, fracturing his finger in a 34-18 win. He will miss four weeks of action and already sat out their games against the Chargers and the Saints. The wideout will also miss the Broncos games against the Panthers and the Ravens.

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 750 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

