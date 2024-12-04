Justin Herbert Joins Tom Brady by Etching His Name in the NFL History Books With an Elite Stat

Justin Herbert is looking better than ever under Jim Harbaugh’s coaching. After a slow first month where the quarterback failed to eclipse 200+ passing yards in a single game, Herbert has now hit that mark in six of his last eight games. But what’s really stood out is his ability to take care of the ball.

Herbert joined Tom Brady and Derek Carr in NFL history, going 10 straight games without throwing an interception. Herbert’s current touchdown to interception ratio is 13:1, and he has also added two on the ground. He’s fumbled six times, though, but that’s something Herbie has been known to do over the years.

LEGEND: #Chargers QB Justin Herbert is the 3RD PLAYER IN NFL HISTORY with ten straight games without an interception. Herbert joins Tom Brady and Derek Carr. pic.twitter.com/bE41kN5Rep — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 4, 2024

The lone interception Herbert threw was in week two, believe it or not, against the Carolina Panthers. Since then, he has had close to 300 pass attempts without throwing a pick. When Brady accomplished the feat back in 2010, he went 11 straight games without throwing an interception. Carr is the black sheep on the list, as he accomplished the task in ten games back in 2018.

The difference between Brady’s and Carr’s streaks is that TB12 was leading a 14-2 Patriots team while Carr was heading a 4-12 Raiders team on the verge of a move. One went noticed, and the other flew under the radar. For Herbert, this runs somewhere in the middle of those guys.

Herbert is having an exceptional season

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently 8-4 as their new coach Jim Harbaugh has the team clicking. It’s been a lot of running as the Chargers are in the top half of the league in rushing attempts. Something that’s helped Herbert achieve this streak of not throwing interceptions is due to the Chargers’ unwillingness to drop back. They rank 31 out of 32 teams in pass attempts.

However, it’s been a strategy that has been working for Harbaugh — and it’s one he instilled during his time at Michigan. He prefers to run the offense, take care of the football, and play strong defense. The Chargers are first in the league in opposing points scored and are also in the top 10 in turnovers forced with a total of 17.

So, while Herbert hasn’t been making a massive impact offensively, his ability to take care of the ball has seamlessly meshed with the way Harbaugh wants to run a team. Herbert’s personality also compliments Harbaugh’s really well. The former Rookie of the Year has never had any issues with adapting his style of play to the players and coaches around him.

With the playoffs on the horizon, the formidable duo will look to stay on track for a Wild Card spot. But the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead are on deck, as the Chargers prepare for a grueling final month before the postseason.