“Look at Every Multi-Millionaire and You Realize Derek Carr Is the Exception”: Saints Legend’s $30 Million Gesture Wins Redditors’ Hearts

When Derek Carr announced his retirement last month, it came as a shock. No one had expected it. At 34, and under a massive $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints, most assumed he’d at least wait until he collected all of his money. But Carr cut his tenure short after a shoulder injury and got an early start on retirement.

So, what exactly did he walk away from? The final $30 million on his contract. It’s a choice not many players would make, as most would opt for the necessary shoulder surgery, collect the guaranteed money, and then consider retirement afterward.

But Mike Florio recently shared that Carr didn’t want to undergo another surgery. He also didn’t want to tie up New Orleans’ salary cap for a year without playing.

Thanks to this gesture from the four-time Pro Bowler, he won the hearts of many NFL fans on Reddit. They commended him for his generosity and pointed out that he had already earned more than enough money to live a long and happy life.

“He had a contract worth over $100,000,000. Pretty sure he will be okay passing on $30 mil and getting to live for the next 60 years doing whatever the hell he wants,” one commented.

“It seems easy to say, and then you look at every multimillionaire and realize Carr is the exception. Props to him,” another wrote.

Others took a moment to recall the play in which Carr was injured this past season — a second-down scramble in a meaningless game.

“The fan base hates him, but the dude ended his career literally throwing himself over a defender in a meaningless game to get a 1st down. And then voluntarily gave the team 30m back, as it wouldn’t be ‘fair’ to take it. You can’t really get much more team first than that,” they professed.

“I was at that game. It was wild. I remember thinking, ‘Bro, what the hell are you doing? as he went up in the air. Never thought it would be the last time he was on a football field,” someone responded.

When we all watched Carr leave after the play, few expected it would be the last time we’d see him on a football field. He didn’t take any hard contact, but he hit the ground hard and aggravated several injuries.

Yet, the decision to forgo the final $30 million and free up the Saints’ salary cap shows that Carr never played just for the money. Even when people around him called him crazy, he still prioritized the team and his well-being.

“I never played just for the money,” Carr told David Rumsey of Front Office Sports. “I had a whole bunch of people tell me how crazy I was and, ‘Man, I would never have done that.’ That’s all cool, but I’ve gained all these things that the world has to offer, and it doesn’t really do anything for your heart. I knew my heart was at peace, and that’s really all that mattered.”

In the end, Carr has made more than $200 million in an 11-year career. And while it’s a shame to see it end abruptly, it’s great that he feels comfortable enough to ride off into the sunset.

What’s more, he’s doing it without leaving a bad taste in the mouths of Saints fans, many of whom felt he was overpaid to begin with. By walking away from $30 million, Carr didn’t just help the team; he reminded everyone that sometimes, actions speak louder than contracts.