KFC Responds to Travis Kelce’s Pitiful Thanksgiving Day Plans

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stands on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On the ‘New Heights’ podcast, Travis Kelce recently revealed that he will be alone on this Thanksgiving day. He has announced his sad Turkey Day schedule on the podcast, stating that he plans to spend the festival alone and will be feasting on KFC. The Chiefs TE will be without his lady love, Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

TayTay, who recently performed in Brazil, appears to be staying down in the Latin American country for this Thanksgiving, as per Elle. Her New Eras Tour got tragically extended after a fan collapsed and unfortunately passed away in her concert on the 17th of November.

Moreover, she wasn’t present at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs suffered a loss against the Eagles. The 12-time Grammy winner won’t be returning to the States, leaving her new boyfriend all alone for Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

Jason, after hearing that Travis was spending the holiday alone, invited his little brother for Turkey Day at his house. During their podcast, the Eagles Center said,

“If you want to make a quick trip, you’re welcome to the house. We have plenty of food.”

It wasn’t only Jason who got wind of his brother’s Thanksgiving plans. Several fans and even the fast-food giant took to social media to extend their invitations.

Travis Kelce Gets a Wave of Support for His Thanksgiving Plans

The Chiefs’ star, who will be without his rumored girlfriend this Thanksgiving, plans to spend it alone feasting on KFC. The KFC has since responded to TE’s revelation. Responding to the People’s article, KFC tagged the superstar TE on X (formerly Twitter) and said,

Advertisement

“Travis Kelce you belong with us.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kfc/status/1727398222942097482?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The fried food chain doubled down and craftily inserted Taylor’s reference in the reply to the People’s article. The post said,

“Thanksgiving Feast( KFC’s Version).”

Nevertheless, it looks like Travis won’t have to eat KFC all alone, as several fans invited the star TE to share a meal with them for this Turkey Day. One of the fan wrote,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ElisabethCMO/status/1727500155354522070?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another chimed in, noting, “Travis Kelce is formally invited to my family’s Thanksgiving. It’s in STL, but it’ll be a great time.”

A fan wrote, “I invite you to Thanksgiving Dinner with my family Trav!”

The Chiefs lost their Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles by a score of 17-21 last week. Travis even scored a TD but didn’t have the best of the games. He only had 7 receptions for 44 yards and looked tired and sluggish. This was the first time Andy Reid lost to his former team and the first time Jason beat his younger brother at a professional level. Travis vented his frustration and disappointment about the loss, saying,

“I’m just not playing my best football right now, man, and it’s pissing me off every f—— time I go out there,” he admitted. The team overall, though, is “still together, and that’s all that f—— matters.” reports People.com

The Chiefs don’t have any Thanksgiving Day fixtures. They will be taking a trip to Vegas on Sunday 27th November where they take on Antonio Pierce’s Raiders. The defending champs haven’t been the same as last season. While the defense has shined, they have struggled on the offensive front.

The offense has been starved for points and has averaged a mere 23. They have already lost the same number of matches this season as they did in the whole of last season. The Chiefs are on the verge of losing the number one seed to the Ravens. Andy Reid has already won 2 Lombardies with Kansas and would have to change things fast if they aimed to add another trophy to their cabinet.