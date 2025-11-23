Kurt Warner Points Out a Fatal Flaw in Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs’ Offense Amid Decisive Colts Clash

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense has been frustratingly inconsistent in recent weeks despite having its full complement of players. They’re putting up points but are struggling in key moments of games. That’s why Kurt Warner recently broke down some film for the team and gave solid advice for Patrick Mahomes and the gang.

It should be noted that despite the poor results and performances, head coach Andy Reid isn’t too worried. He and the Chiefs are trying to stay positive and are focused on cleaning things up this week. Reid believes that the team needs to iron out some small details in order to get the win.

“You’ve got to take care of the small things, and that’s coaches included. Whether it’s volume (or) whether it’s fundamentals, you have to take care of those small things, and when I tell you I’m responsible for that, I’m responsible for that, and then the players have to do the same thing (and) take care of the small things,” Reid told the NFL.

Last week’s fundamental mistakes repeatedly showed up on third down for the Chiefs’ offense. They simply couldn’t get key conversions to keep drives alive and help them win the game.

One of those key conversions that the Chiefs failed to pick up came late in the game. Mahomes was sacked for an 11-yard loss on third down from the KC 26-yard line. They were forced to punt, which led directly to Will Lutz kicking the game-winning field goal.

This was the exact play that Warner analyzed in his film study, and he was highly critical of the wide receivers upon review.

“Eyes down the field… Nobody is looking for the quick throw. So, here we are, we’ve got nobody looking. We’ve got a bunch of guys down the field. Here’s Patrick Mahomes trying to hold the ball and somehow wants to make a throw down the field with a guy in his face. It’s just bad news across the board,” Warner explained via the NFL YouTube.

It was easy to see that the Chiefs’ offense wasn’t on the same page during the play. However, we’re not used to seeing that kind of issue from them.

Under Mahomes, the offense has been a well-oiled machine for almost a decade, especially in clutch moments. But now, things have changed, and the receivers aren’t making things any easier.

“Right here, just peek,” Warner suggested to the receivers. “Just come off vertical, you’re running vertical anyway. Just give me your eyes, and if I’m Patrick, I’m going to put the ball on him.”

They were all great suggestions coming from the Hall of Famer. The Chiefs’ offense is going to have to click this week if they want to keep up their playoff aspirations. The Colts are no joke, with a formidable rushing attack and a solid defense that could give Mahomes more trouble.

But at the end of the day, the Chiefs are still favored for a reason. They always seem to mount a comeback when the fewest people are counting on them. We’re predicting that they get back on track with a 24-20 victory today.