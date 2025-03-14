“I Don’t Want to Go to a Rainy Place”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly on the Rams Playing in Seattle

With 150 days of the year featuring some kind of measurable precipitation, the city of Seattle, Washington, has garnered the reputation for being one of, if not the wettest places in all of the United States. While the majority of those rainy days see nothing more than light showers or drizzles, the perceived perpetual downfall proves to be more than enough to dissuade potential visitors.

You can include Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, among those who are disinterested in seeing the greenery of the North West. On the latest episode of her The Morning After podcast, the Super Bowl champion spouse gave her reaction to the Los Angeles Rams’ away schedule.

In noting that the team’s away games feature some less-than-desirable locations, Kelly pointed to Seattle as being particularly problematic.

“Let’s go back to Seattle real quick. Love you so much Seattle, I don’t want to go to a rainy place. I’m just throwing it out there. My sister lives there, meh, maybe we will.”

Considering that the remaining list features areas such as Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, both the Rams and Stafford will be at the mercy of the NFL in 2025. Should those games be scheduled later in the season, everyone involved with the franchise could be in for a brutal stretch of winter time contests.

In her defense, however, Seattle’s rain has made for some miserable game day experiences in the past. In 2024 alone, both of the Seahawks’ Week 8 and Week 16 outings featured game-altering weather forecasts.

Unfortunately, the nightmarish itinerary doesn’t end there. Apart from the destinations themselves, Stafford also voiced concerns over the sheer amount of traveling that the team will be forced to do throughout the upcoming season.

Highlighting the fact that the majority of their away games will be held in the southeastern region of the nation, Kelly doesn’t seem thrilled about the league’s booking.

“It is all like south eastern teams and then like Baltimore. We don’t have one away game, besides our division, that’s on this side of the continent. It’s crazy.”

While teams such as the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals offer both ideal destinations and matchups, the reality of the situation is that the Rams are now regressing from a positive schedule in 2024. Throughout the entirety of the 2024 regular season, L.A. was only asked to play in sub-50 degree weather once all season long.

The average temperature for a Rams’ game last season was 65 degrees Fahrenheit and the team only saw precipitation twice throughout the entire regular season. Suffice to say, it seems like Stafford may have been spoiled by the team’s more-than-favorable schedule last season.

Now forced to come back down to earth, both of the Staffords, along with the rest of the Rams’ franchise, will be hoping to make the most of their 2025 regular season now that the Georgia alumni has restructured his four-year contract.