RGIII Wonders ‘What The Hell is Arch Manning Gonna Do?’ as Quinn Ewers Gets Benched for Georgia Game

Aazima Basharat
Published

Quinn Ewers(L), Robert Griffin III(C) and Arch Manning(R)
The ongoing Texas vs Georgia clash has been an uphill battle for the Longhorns. The Saturday night game has been a mix of sloppy play and confusing decisions.

While the Bulldogs maintain an edge at 23-15 after three quarters, it is the Texas team that has everyone’s attention hooked to the screen. Former NFL QB Robert Griffin III also seemed invested in the game because of the decisions coming in from the No. 1 side.

Due to turning the ball over twice and allowing the opposition to take 20-0, QB Quinn Ewers was benched by the Longhorns. The analyst did not seem impressed by Texas’ decision, and called out the team on the same:

“Unless Quinn Ewers is injured you ride or die with your guy. What the hell is Arch Manning gonna do against Georgia down 20?”

He highlighted the point of sticking with Ewers being crucial to show confidence in the guy. Instead, Texas brought in Arch Manning in a much more difficult position, which the former Heisman Trophy Winner thought was a ridiculous step to take.

Fans in the comments seemed to be in full agreement with RGIII, addressing the lack of a proper decision from Texas:

One fan particularly extended support to the QB, praising the Georgia side to just be overall better in all regards:

Meanwhile, Ewers completed 6-of-12 passes for 17 yards and a touchdown. It was slow stats in the first two quarters that led coach Steve Sarkisian to bench him. However, in the third quarter, the QB was brought back to the field, which allowed Texas to make a slight comeback.

While Manning was barely seen on the gridiron, the sudden benching of the Texas starter raised questions about a QB controversy brewing in the background. From uncertainty in the QB room to putting Manning out in a tough spot, Texas seems to have some ground it needs to cover in preparing for demanding positions.

