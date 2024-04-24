LA Rams Draft Rumors: Dark Horse for Quarterback or Just Replacing Aaron Donald, Team With Most Picks Builds Future

The Rams might be in the best position in years to prepare for life after Aaron Donald. They brought in Matt Stafford in 2021 who proved to be the final piece of the puzzle as they lifted the Lombardy Trophy in 2022. However, many don’t realize they had been preparing for that moment for years, by giving up draft capital for key players who played a vital part in their run or by trading down from the first round to lower rounds to gain more draft picks.

Advertisement

The Rams haven’t had a first-round pick since 2016, when they drafted Jared Goff with 1st overall pick they got from the Titans in exchange for their first-, two second-, and third-round selections in 2016, and first- and third-round selections in the 2017 NFL Draft. In 2018, traded first- and sixth-round selections (23rd and 198th) to New England in exchange for New England’s fourth-round selection (136th) and wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

In 2019, Los Angeles traded their first- and sixth-round selections (31st and 203rd) to Atlanta in exchange for Atlanta’s second and third-round selections (45th and 79th). For Jalen Ramsey, they traded away their 2020 first-round selection as well as 2021 first- and fourth-round selections to Jacksonville in exchange for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. In 2021 when they brought the final piece, Stafford, they traded quarterback Jared Goff, a first-round selection, a 2021 third-round selection, and a 2023 first-round selection to Detroit for him. Despite giving up the 1st round selection in 2023, they still had 14 draft picks.

Now, finally, in 2024, they get to have the 19th overall pick and they will need it to rebuild the squad. They also have 10 more picks besides that. The priority will be to draft Aaron Donald’s replacement. Byron Murphy, who is projected to be the 18th overall pick will be a perfect addition to their squad.

Darius Robinson is another DT, worth keeping an eye on. The Rams do have the 52nd pick in the 2nd round and a couple of 3rd-round picks. T’Vondre Sweat, Braden Fiske, Mekhi Wingo, Brandon Dorlus, Kris Jenkins, Michael Hall Jr., Ruke Orhorhoro, and Maason Smith are some of the options they can explore.

As per Adam Schefter, the Rams are one of the teams looking to draft a QB. While they still have Stafford and recently signed Garoppolo, both of them are in their mid-30s and Los Angeles could be looking at the future. Bo Nix could be one of the QBs that their potential 2nd round target.

The Rams could still trade down from the 1st round to get more picks on top of the 10 picks they already hold in this draft. They have had success in the past, picking players in the lower rounds and Snead might want to continue employing that strategy.

LA Rams Draft Predictions

Holding 11 picks in the 2024 Draft, the Rams are well-positioned to fill the holes in their squad. Per PFF, with the 19th pick, they are likely to pick Offensive Tackle Amarius Mimms from Georgia or OT Tyler Guyton as per Schrager. With the 52nd pick 2nd round pick, Los Angeles might get their hands on Bo Nix or as per Chade Reuters DT Michael Hall Jr.

The Rams have the 83rd pick and 99th pick in the 3rd round. Edge Xavier Thomas and Rusher Blake Watson are two players they might get through those picks. However, Chad Reuters sees them pick a different Edge in Kansas’ Austin Booker, and with 99th, they get a Linebacker Cedric Gray. Los Angeles doesn’t have a 4th-round pick but they do have two 5th-round picks- 154th and 155th, which enables them to pick RB Dylan Laube and Kicker Will Reichard, respectively.

The Rams have four 6-round picks. With 196th, they might get LB Michael Barrett or Safety Kitan Oldapado. Tight End Tip Reiman or WR Tahj Washington will be available at 209th. Pick 213th gets them Edge Cedric Johnson or DT Casey Rogers. CB Elijah Jones or Josh Newton are speculated as the 217th pick.

While having a 1st round pick is beneficial, Les Snead has made it a habit of acting aggressively and trading down in Sean McVay’s era. They have picked up some gems in lower rounds such as Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, etc proving once again the advantage of scouting and trading down to get a player that you know will fit your system without costing too much.