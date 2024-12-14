Lamar Jackson Explains How Randy Moss Inspired Him in High School To Start a Non-Profit Foundation

Lamar Jackson is not only a superstar on the field but also one of the kindest and most thoughtful players off it. Now, he’s adding “author” to his list of accomplishments with the release of his children’s book, I Dream, You Dream, We Dream. Lamar’s decision to write a book is deeply personal, stemming from his journey of overcoming challenges as a child.

He hopes to inspire kids to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams, no matter the obstacles they face. This passion for empowering youth is also what led him to establish his foundation, Forever Dreamers. The inspiration for the foundation traces back to a pivotal moment in Lamar’s life: meeting Randy Moss during a ‘Fun Day,’ an experience that left a lasting impression on him.

In an interview with GQ, the two-time MVP reflected on a memorable experience from his youth: attending a Fun Day at a local high school. The event was filled with fun activities like tossing a football around, but what stood out most to Lamar was meeting Randy Moss and other football players who were there to support and inspire the kids.

” I was at this Fun Day at Blanc E High School when I was a kid. They had us out there, just playing football and stuff, meeting other football players, Randy Moss and those guys come out and show love to us. I was like, when I get older. I’m gonna do the same things. Always like to give back. Forever Dreamers is my foundation. It’s a nonprofit.”

That encounter left a lasting impression on him and motivated him to give back in the same way. This inspiration eventually led to the creation of his foundation, Forever Dreamers, dedicated to uplifting and empowering youth.

Lamar Jackson’s Forever Dreamers Foundation

Through his foundation, Lamar aims to help kids unlock their full potential—not just on the football field, but beyond it. He recognizes that many kids struggle to stay on the right path once football season ends. By providing a space where they can continue playing the game and engaging in positive activities, Lamar hopes to keep them focused, motivated, and out of trouble.

Jackson started the foundation in 2018, with its inaugural event being Fun Day with Lamar. The Foundation works by the motto “Never Stop Dreaming.” The two-time MVP and his organization hope to be agents of change by helping fulfill the hopes and dreams of youth.

Today, the foundation focuses on Mental Health awareness, hoping to change the negative stigma around the topic. Through their campaign, they want kids to dream with a free spirit and keep an open mind about the possibilities in the future.

With Christmas approaching, Lamar through Forever Dreamers is hosting their Holiday Toy Drive on 21st December at noon at Avondale Park in Pompano Beach, Florida.