“Lamar Jackson Will Not Get Deshaun Watson-Like Contract”: 3x Super Bowl Champion Explains Why Lamar Might Have to Lower His Expectations

Lamar Jackson’s contract extension has been one of the biggest topics of discussion among NFL fans for almost two years. Despite constant back and forth, the two parties just haven’t been able to reach middle ground.

Adding another chapter to the saga, the Ravens recently placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. The Ravens QB might reckon that he deserves a $200 million+ guaranteed contract, especially after looking at the deals Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson got. However, the Ravens aren’t willing to give up that kind of money.

Shannon Sharpe reckons Lamar Jackson will not sign a contract as big as Deshaun did

Undoubtedly, Lamar has been one of the stars of the competition for a few years now. Moreover, those who have achieved less than him, have got $200+ guaranteed contracts in the recent past. So it makes sense why Lamar is not settling for anything less, right?

Well, this is just one side of the coin. The other side is that Ravens do not want to make the same mistake which Browns did with Deshaun. Reflecting on the same, 3x Super Bowl Champion Shannon Sharpe recently claimed that it is highly unlikely that Jackson will get a Deshaun-like contract.

.@ShannonSharpe doesn’t believe Lamar Jackson will get a Deshaun Watson-like contract: “There are 31 owners that believe that was a bad contract, they’re not going to start that precedent. And unfortunately, Lamar Jackson is about to be the test case.” pic.twitter.com/MGmjNPyxqd — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 15, 2023