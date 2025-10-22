Leading the MVP Odds, Patrick Mahomes in Line to Break Joe Montana’s Elite Record This Season

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes has once again established himself as the frontrunner for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award. After Week 7, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback leads most sportsbooks’ MVP odds boards, with some outlets giving him around +200 odds — translating to an implied 33% chance of winning.

Others place him in the top three alongside rising names like rookie Drake Maye and veteran Matthew Stafford, but the consensus is clear: Mahomes is the man to beat in the MVP race.

So far this season, Mahomes has thrown 14 passing touchdowns through seven games, a mark that not only keeps the Chiefs near the top of the AFC but also puts him on pace for another historic campaign. Averaging roughly two passing touchdowns per game, Mahomes is projected to finish the 2025 season with around 34 touchdown passes, matching some of the best totals of his career.

But this season isn’t just about MVP chatter, Mahomes is closing in on one of the NFL’s most iconic benchmarks. Entering 2025, Mahomes had 245 career passing touchdowns, while Hall of Famer Joe Montana retired with 273.

After adding 14 so far this year, Mahomes stands at 259 career touchdown passes, meaning he needs just 15 more to surpass Montana on the all-time list.

At his current scoring rate, Mahomes is projected to overtake Montana’s total by Week 15, a symbolic passing of the torch from one generational quarterback to another. Once he clears that hurdle, Mahomes will immediately set his sights on the next names above him, Vinny Testaverde (275) and Kirk Cousins (288), both well within reach if his pace continues.

It’s fitting that in a season where Mahomes once again leads the MVP race, he’s also ascending into the statistical company of the all-time greats. With 14 touchdowns already under his belt and the Chiefs’ offense rounding into midseason form, Mahomes isn’t just chasing another Super Bowl, he’s rewriting history one touchdown at a time.