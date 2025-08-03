Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts Join Joe Namath and Joe Montana in Elite Super Bowl Club

From the Kansas City Chiefs being on the precipice of a historic championship three-peat to the Philadelphia Eagles’ subsequently lopsided victory, Super Bowl LIX proved to be one for the record books. One of the least discussed aspects of the stat sheets, however, is the passer completion percentage of Jalen Hurts.

The Alabama product managed to complete 73% of his passes that day, more than any other quarterback in Super Bowl history. That helped him yield a 109.4 passer rating, which just so happens to be the fourth-best in Super Bowl history, and the Super Bowl MVP trophy itself. The honors didn’t stop there either for Hurts.

Now that he’s officially claimed both an All-Pro title and a Super Bowl MVP all before turning 27 years old, the dual-threat signal caller officially joins the likes of Joe Montana, Joe Namath, and Mahomes himself as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to ever do so.

The Kansas City signal caller was 24 years old by the time he managed to pair the two awards together, as he managed to claim an All-Pro title in his first season as a starter prior to winning the Super Bowl the very next year in 2019. It’s worth mentioning, however, that unlike the other quarterbacks in the group, Hurts is the only one who hasn’t been named to an All-Pro first team.

When it comes to the former San Francisco 49er, Montana was able to secure both titles in 1981 after winning his first Super Bowl at 25 years of age. His fellow NFL Hall of Famer in Namath, received an All-Pro second team nomination in 1967, just one year prior to his victory against the Baltimore Colts at Super Bowl III. Namath was also 25 years old when he won his first championship.

It’s certainly an exclusive club to be in, and it’s a testament to Hurts’ abilities, but he still has a long way to go before he can begin to compare himself to the other members. Apart from the aforementioned, the only other notable achievements on Hurts’ resume are a pair of Pro Bowl nominations and the 2022 Bert Bell award.

Meanwhile, his counterpart in Kansas City has already managed to rack up six Pro Bowls, two All-Pro first team titles, a pair of regular season MVP awards, three Super Bowl rings, and three Super Bowl MVPs. When it comes to the likes of Namath and Montana, even though they may appear to be relics of the past, they still both possess a gold jacket and a slew of individual awards in their respective trophy cases.

Thankfully, Hurts has plenty of time and an elite roster to work with. Philadelphia is currently being heralded as the best run organization in all of professional football, should that hold true for the duration of his career, then he just may be able to join his clubmates in Canton, Ohio, after all.