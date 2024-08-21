mobile app bar

Longhorns HC Addresses How He Will Juggle Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning This Season

Suresh Menon
Published

Longhorns HC Addresses How He Will Juggle Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning This Season

Image Credits: USA Today

The Texas Longhorns are stacked at the QB position. With an experienced starter in Quinn Ewers and a talented rookie in Arch Manning, the Longhorns have undeniably one of the best QB1 and backup pairings in college football. But with Ewers returning for another season, will highly-touted recruit Manning spend another season in the wings?

With both the QBs deserving to be starters, juggling game time will be key for HC Steve Sarkisian. Luckily for him, he has a clear plan for how things are going to go.

In his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Steve first confirmed that Ewers is the undisputed starter for the Longhorns. This decision, as the HC explained, was based on merit thanks to the immense growth and maturity shown by the QB in the last two years. However, he couldn’t guarantee game time for Manning but expressed his wishes to see him play more:

“Hopefully Arch is going to get plenty of playing time; that means we’re probably playing pretty good, and he’s going to get plenty of opportunities to get out there. We need to play him; we need to get him in games…He’s a very talented young man; he’s got great work ethic.”

Steve also has to ensure that the sophomore isn’t distressed about his limited time to shine. More importantly, he has to ensure that Manning’s disappointment doesn’t spill over to the team environment. Luckily for him, he needn’t worry too much about that.

“Great rapport” between Ewers and Manning

As per Steve, his favorite qualities in Arch have been his team spirit and respect for hierarchy. Despite his talent and stature, the HC noted that Arch has no issues with Quinn starting.

In fact, the sophomore appreciates his senior and reportedly shares a great relationship with him/;

“The biggest thing is he’s got a great appreciation for Quinn too and what Quinn’s gone through to get himself to this point… so they’ve got great rapport with one another.”

In the buildup to the latest college football season, one of the biggest questions in Longhorns faithful was about the dynamic between their two crown jewels. Hence this confirmation by their HC must surely serve as a major relief for them.

