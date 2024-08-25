Lookout Durag Thieves! Davante Adams Won’t Let it Slide If You Try Stealing His “Old Trusty”

The NFL’s route-running maestro, Davante Adams, is giving fans a glimpse into his daily essentials. In a candid GQ interview, the star receiver revealed the items he can’t live without, ranging from the expected to the surprising.

From high-end cars to a well-worn durag, Adams’ daily must-haves showed a different side of the NFL star.

His list included some luxuries, like his beloved Nike Jordans, a Ferrari 488 GTB turned F8 Spider, and a prized Patek Philippe watch. He also named a Tom Ford Tobacco Vanilla perfume as a go-to scent. But it’s the humble durag that ranked really high for the gridiron star.

For a decade, Adams has used the same black “Old Trusty” to keep his hair in check while he sleeps. His attachment to this simple item runs deep, so deep that he once nearly came to blows over it.

“Somebody tried to steal this on a bachelor’s trip. They tried to claim it was theirs, and frankly, they almost lost their lives trying to take my durag. It got to a point where I thought things may get physical ‘cuz you ain’t going nowhere with this.”

The Raiders receiver’s list didn’t stop there. He also mentioned his Prada glasses, a favorite hat, and his sweet tooth’s kryptonite: sour Skittles. But perhaps most surprisingly, Adams revealed he’s equally passionate about his skincare routine.

Adams shares his skin care secrets

Diving into his skincare routine, Adams revealed a softer side, one clearly influenced by his wife, Devanne Villarreal, an aesthetician and skincare specialist.

Adams revealed he uses Eminence Organic Skincare’s Stone Crop Gel Wash, which gets the credit for his “absolutely blemishless” complexion that fans often get to see on screen. But there’s more to it than just clear skin. The face wash’s scent, matching his wife’s Stone Crop lotion, brings Devanne to mind every time he uses it.

It’s a small but touching way Adams keeps his partner close, even during their busiest times.

Then there was the blue chapstick, a staple in Adams’ daily routine. He jokingly attributed his “beautiful lips” to this product, which he applies up to 15 times a day. Living in Las Vegas, with its scorching summers and dry climate, makes this more a necessity than a luxury for the wide receiver.