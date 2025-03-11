Jerry Jeudy Can’t Imagine the “Awkward Conversation” Between Davante Adams and Puka Nacua Over Jersey Number

After a forgettable stint in New York, Davante Adams is taking his talents to Los Angeles. Having the five-time Pro Bowler on any roster elevates its offensive threat, but pairing Adams with Puka Nacua and Matthew Stafford? This alone makes LA one of the most terrifying offensive units in the NFL. But there’s one minor — yet extremely awkward — problem.

Both Adams and Nacua wear No. 17, and neither of them is likely to give it up without a fight. So what happens next?

That’s exactly what Jerry Jeudy spoke about in the latest episode of the Up & Adams Show — with the Browns WR hinting at the standoff getting settled by a potential monetary compensation.

First things first, Kay Adams couldn’t get over how unbelievably awkward this situation was. “I’m not saying that Davante Adams is better,” she clarified. “I’m not saying that at all. I just think—what an awkward conversation. It’s so awkward to me! That’s so awkward.”

Even Jeudy admitted he was perplexed, as he didn’t know Nacua or Adams well enough to predict how the situation would unfold.

“I can’t,” Jeudy admitted. “I just think Puka’s such a… I don’t know, man. Puka’s gonna—I don’t know. I mean, why not? I don’t know how it goes.”

While the Browns star admitted he doesn’t know much about Puka Nacua to predict if he will give the number up, Jeudy does know plenty about the ego and superstitions that wide receivers carry with them. Jeudy, therefore, believes Adams will try to negotiate a price for the No. 17 jersey.

“Most likely, Davante probably called Puka like, ‘What are you offering for the 17?’” Jeudy speculated. “And hopefully, Puka either gives it to him or tells him, ‘Hey, I already solidified my name in it.’”

The art of jersey number exchanges. 💰 100,000?! pic.twitter.com/xdJmN9jmyc — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) March 10, 2025

If this is how things transpire, Jeudy believes that the Rams star has all the leverage in the world to squeeze some moolah out of the veteran WR. “He definitely could get some bread out of it… get a little bit of cheese out of it,” he noted.

Adams couldn’t help but ask, “How much are we talking?”

Jeudy, interestingly, had an equally simple response (with no number mentioned): “If you want that number bad, then you might as well go ahead and put an offer up.”

While Kay Adams and Jerry Jeudy had no idea about the number in question, hilariously enough, nor does Puka Nacua himself. In his recent appearance on the St. Brown podcast, he revealed that not even a $2 million offer from Davante Adams would make him give up his jersey number.

With Davante Adams joining Puka Nacua in Los Angeles, who will wear No. 17? Puka says he wouldn't give up No. 17 for $2 million 👀 pic.twitter.com/ehN1PRw3Oe — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) March 11, 2025

As history has shown us, Puka Nacua was never tied to jersey number 17. In fact, he wore the number 12 in CFB and had to pick 17 up in the big league because he didn’t get his college number. But as luck would have it, Nacua’s top performances have gotten people to start associating him with 17.

Davante Adams, on the other hand, has been donning the number since entering the league with the Packers. He carried it through Green Bay, then Las Vegas, then New York. It’s part of his identity on the field.

But things have changed now. Puka Nacua isn’t Malachi Corley, who gave up the number for Davante Adams upon his arrival in New York. Given how much Puka’s already accomplished in the 17, he may decide to hold his ground. Either way, Jeudy and Kay Adams agree that this is one of the most hilariously uncomfortable situations in LA locker rooms right now.