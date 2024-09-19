“Luke Kuechly Looked Like an ‘IMG Kid’ Who Plays Soccer”: Cam Newton’s Initial Impression of Ex-Panthers Linebacker

In the latest episode of 4th&1, former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton candidly spoke about the respect he has for his former teammate, Luke Kuechly. Drafted a year after Newton in 2012, he played as a linebacker, dominating the league for eight years straight. Kuechly was at the top of his field, clinching accolades left and right and breaking records that will take decades for others to surpass.

So, it didn’t come as a surprise that Newton was confident about Kuechly getting inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. After all, his impact on the field played a huge role in both Newton’s and the Panthers’ success.

For Newton, teaming up with Kuechly and former LB, Thomas Davis really boosted his performance on the field. Detailing their influential factors in his game, Newton went on to highlight the combination of Kuechly’s mindset and TD’s robust playing style.

“It’s like two evils: one evil is cerebral, the other evil is physical. And I went against that every single day in practice,” he recalled.

However, when Newton first met Kuechly during his draft preparations, he found the linebacker to be quite different from what he expected at a glance.

The former 2015 NFL MVP thought that Kuechly resembled the type of student one might see at IMG Academy who would be more into soccer than football. It was due to Kuechly’s vibe — the look that didn’t give off the impression of a typical NFL linebacker.

“Luke was coming out of the draft. I didn’t necessarily know too much about him. He just looked like one of those IMG kids who probably played soccer or something.”

But things soon changed when the two started sweating it out on the field. It had such an impact on the former QB that he recalled becoming more competitive in team practices.

Newton talks about the intense rivalry with Luke Kuechly at Panthers’ practice

Newton and Kuechly’s training sessions were like an intense battleground where their skills clashed head-on. The star quarterback still remembers vividly how frustrating it was for him when Kuechly would intercept his passes.

For Newton, each interception wasn’t a lost play, but a direct challenge to his abilities. The sharp pain of Kuechly’s interceptions drove him to push himself harder through demanding field workouts and burpees — each punishment was a testament to his drive to avoid mistakes.

Well, Newton’s irritation didn’t stem solely from the interceptions. The real frustration was how Kuechly possessed a remarkable understanding of the game that allowed him to predict Newton’s actions — almost effortlessly.

“One time, I took it personally when Luke picked me off because I knew he knew everything,” Cam said.

This transformed Kuechly into an adversary for Newton on the practice field, which was undoubtedly beneficial for both of them.