Malik Jackson Sincerely Hopes His Rough Hit on Joe Burrow in 2020 Helped Him Learn “a Lesson”

Three years before a season-ending torn wrist ligament, Joe Burrow received a brutal hit from former Eagles DT Malik Jackson which sparked an injury fear. Luckily, the Bengals QB returned quickly in the 2020 SNF game. But the visuals revealed how hard that hit was. Notably, Jackson was not fined but penalized for roughing the passer. Years later, the 34-year-old has defended the hit.

The former #97 star reflected on his 10-year career on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams. And a vocal Jackson outlined he “appreciated Burrow for holding on to the ball.” However, he wished Burrow could have held it a “little longer for a better highlight”. As he played in the NFL from 2012, Jackson admitted it was “tough to adapt to the new rules”, hinting at what transpired in the hit.

The former DT also shed light on his mindset after the Burrow incident.

“I got pulled out the game for roughing the passer and you know that was the time, being the guy that came in 2012, you can hit quarterbacks, you can lay on them, you know drag them around. So it was quite for me, quite hard to adapt to the new rules. But I was in the zone, I think I did well and hope he learnt, I know he learnt a lesson, on looking where you are running,” the former Voluteers player recalled, as he shared his honest thoughts.

Burrow was asked about the hit in the 2020 presser. The then 22-year-old revealed he “got the wind knocked out for about 10 seconds”. It perfectly summed up his pain. However, the Heisman Trophy winner added he was “good after that” to point out his return to the game. Burrow also outlined he will continue to make plays without worrying about the injuries.

Cut to 2024, Burrow’s career has gone through several ups and downs, with injuries playing a spoilsport. However, the $275M contract holder is eyeing a comeback in the new season. Notably, he appeared fit in the OTAs and the Bengals extended his protector, Ted Karras’s contract for one year.

Meanwhile, how did Burrow respond to the former Eagles star in 2020, asked Adams in the Friday show. Responding to her question, Jackson revisited an on-field incident.

Malik Jackson Recalls Meeting Joe Burrow’s Coach

Recalling the dramatic scenes on the field, the California native said “A lot of people came to Burrow’s defense” However, Jackson revealed he was just “playing football”, denoting there were no hard feelings to harm the opponent QB.

Talking further, he detailed how he escaped from an altercation with Burrow’s head coach.

“His coach came out trying to get after me and it is funny because when you are on the heat of that battle, you are fighting grown men, and somebody else comes on the field. That’s not that, and you know my attention really turned towards him and I was ready to get after him. But then, I switched and realized who he was and calmed down and just walked off the field.”

Burrow is likely to face more such scenarios in the 2024 season as the game has become more physical. However, he can take respite that the Bengals signed Offensive Tackle Trent Brown, who is 6-foot-6, 380 pounds, to protect the star QB.

Burrow, who appears to be in his best shape, will look to negate challenges from players like Malik Jackson to register the Bengals’ first Super Bowl win in the upcoming season.