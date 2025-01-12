Mason Graham Landing Spots for NFL Draft 2025: Where Could the Michigan Defensive Tackle Go?

Mason Graham is a premier defensive tackle coming into the 2025 NFL Draft. Standing at 6 foot 3, 318 lbs, he takes up a lot of space and could make an immediate impact for a team in the trenches. The Michigan Wolverine product has announced he’s forgoing his final year of eligibility to take advantage of his draft stock, with many rating him as the number one DT.

Advertisement

Several teams are looking to invest an early first-round pick in Graham. His 108 career tackles and nine sacks prove he has the skills to wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines. Let’s take a look at three different spots he could end up in.

1) New York Jets

We all know the Jets love to draft stud defensive players — Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams are prime examples. And New York has a stout defensive front with Williams and Javon Kinlaw, but there is always room for insurance. After all, Kinlaw was a plug-and-play tackle who ended up with some good numbers. But we’ve never seen him do it two seasons in a row.

Graham would ensure relief if either tackle were to miss time. He would also have the opportunity to learn from two great DTs who could show him the ropes before he takes on a full-time role. If Graham falls to the Jets at seven, it would suggest he’s sliding, and New York would be hard-pressed to let him fall any further.

2) Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders had a top-three pick in Week 16, but they decided to win two of their last three and slide down to six. They went from Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter talks to looking for a less exciting option overnight. However, there’s plenty of excitement to be had should Graham fall into their laps.

The left DT for the Raiders only produced one sack this past season. Graham would be able to pressure the quarterback more effectively and more consistently. He would force opposing offenses to account for him. But without a coach at the moment, it’s hard to project what the plan is for Vegas going forward. They also still need to hire a new GM.

3) Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are by far the favorites to draft the Wolverine product, especially since they are in desperate need of a makeover at the position. Arik Armstead’s best days are behind him, and DaVon Hamilton hasn’t shown much growth since being drafted in 2020. Graham would provide much-needed support to a defensive front that was exposed all season.

When everyone else in the top four is looking at the shiny new offensive toys of Shedeur, Hunter, Cam Ward, and Tetairoa McMillan, Jacksonville will walk away with arguably the best defensive prospect in the draft. While it’s fun to imagine what a new weapon can provide for an offense, sometimes it’s more reliable to draft defensive players highly. There’s simply a higher hit rate.