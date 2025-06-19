“Can Justin Herbert Really Step Out Of His Shell?”: 2x Super Bowl Winner Urges The Chargers QB To Stop Being A Quiet Guy For Playoff Success

It’s hard to ignore Justin Herbert’s playoff record, which has been somewhat shambolic, to say the least. At 0-2, including bottling a 27-0 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars, some have begun to question his clutch ability. Even one of his former teammates recently called him out and said he needs to be more of a vocal leader.

Advertisement

It’s not just the 27-0 blown lead in 2023 that has left a stain on Herbert’s resume. Last season during the playoffs, he threw four interceptions against the Houston Texans. It’s fair to wonder if Herbert can perform when the lights are brightest. He hasn’t proven it to us yet.

Herbert’s former teammate and two-time Super Bowl winner, Sony Michel, even asked this of the Chargers QB on Up & Adams: “Can Justin Herbert really step out of his shell?”

It’s a fair question to ask. Herbert has always been known as a quiet guy. But it’s also what some fans love about him. His awkwardness mostly comes off as charming.

To Michel, though, he thinks it’s time to ditch the act. He thinks that Herbert is too good not to be more of a vocal leader.

“I think he’s a talented quarterback, he has the mindset, he has the skillset. But I think when it comes to clutch moments, a quarterback has to make the guys around him believe that anything is possible,” Michel added.

It’s hard to argue with a guy who won two Super Bowls alongside Tom Brady. Michel undoubtedly knows the vibe that the QB needs to establish from day one in minicamp. For years, he watched Brady show him and others how it was done.

Michel detailed the experience as a privilege. After all, he got to see how one of the clutchest QBs of all time got his team to perform when it mattered most. And mostly, it revolved around clear communication and a proven track record.

“Clutch moments, if you ever watched Tom Brady, he’s only throwing it to certain guys. Because they’ve been consistent throughout the season, they’re trustworthy, and they’ve practiced those reps over and over,” Michel pointed out.

But Michel also stated that sometimes, Brady had to get serious with guys and cut right to the chase.

“You may have to step in in certain situations to let guys know, hey, I need you to step it up,” he added.

A QB needs to step in and communicate what he needs from his guys in clutch situations. Some of his teammates may be nervous or unaware of the moment. That’s why it’s part of a QB’s job to ease the tensions of his team through their leadership.

To drive his point home, Michel gave an example from a game in which he overlooked a clutch moment. He said the Patriots were losing and had the ball, but had a chance to get a clutch fourth down to keep the drive alive. The play was drawn up for Michel, but he got stuffed at the line of scrimmage.

“I was jogging off the field, thinking everything was alright- I’ll get another opportunity. And Tom Brady let me have it,” he recalled.

“He told me that was unacceptable, we gotta have those, that could’ve been a game-changing play. So, just those words told me basically that every play that I get matters. And I may not get the opportunity again.”

It must have been scary to have been laid into by an all-time great like Brady. But it shows how much he expected and demanded out of his teammates. Additionally, it drove home the point that Michel wanted to perform better because of what Brady told him.

Will Herbert ever evolve into a leader who holds his teammates similarly accountable? Only time will tell. But so far, the answer is a resounding no.

As much as we love Herbert, he certainly needs to work on his leadership skills. We love that he’s a quiet guy who seems relatable, but we also want to see him succeed, and that takes some sacrifices. Herbert will need to sacrifice his comfort in order to speak up at some point.