Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Wants To Punish Every Fan That Cheered On Deshaun Watson’s Injury

Oct 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) falls to the ground with a torn Achilles during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The NFL is truly witnessing some dark days in this generation. From athletes passing away at a young age to fans cheering for a quarterback’s injury due to poor recent performances, the spirit of sportsmanship seems to have hit a new low. Unfortunately, Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson experienced this when he was seen screaming in agony against the Cincinnati Bengals.

October 20 did not look to be a great day for Watson from the very start. As soon as his entrance music hit, the Cleveland fans started to boo him, making it clear that there was palpable friction in the air. Unfortunately, tragedy struck in the second quarter when Watson went down with a non-contact injury, which in turn was reported to be a season-ending Achilles injury.

While the backdrop should’ve been dead-quiet silence in the stadium, Browns’ fans roared with a chorus of cheers, letting their hate for a player overshadow their concern for Watson’s well-being. Following such a disturbing sight at the Huntington Bank Field, the team’s 2nd quarterback, Jameis Winston, took to Instagram to voice his feelings for his fallen teammate and the disappointment he had with the Cleveland fans.

“I’m grateful that I had a chance to serve Deshaun. But I am very upset with the reaction to a man that has had the world against him for the past four years and he put his body and life on the line for this city. Every single day, regardless of your perception, regardless of what you thought should happen with him, he committed every single day that I’ve been here, to be the best that he can be for this team.“

Joining hands with Winston’s message for the Browns’ community, the wife of Matthew Stafford, the QB for the Rams, Kelly Stafford reposted his video and chimed in with her own take on how the fans should be punished. She wrote, “Should try and find every fan that cheered and ban them for life. Makes my blood boil.”

Additionally, even the GOAT of the NBA, LeBron James himself, took to social media to voice out his own frustrations with the Cleveland fans and how their response to Watson’s injury was nothing but “lame.”

LeBron James defends Watson against the relentless Browns fans

The Cleveland Cavaliers were the first NBA team to draft James back in 2003, and he went on to solidify his legacy with them till 2010. In the seven years of his time with the Cavaliers, James won consecutive MVP awards in 2009 and 2010 and paved the way for their success before eventually going to Miami.

In all this time, he became a vital part of the Cleveland basketball culture along with the people. To this day, the Cavaliers get to boast that they were the very first team that James played in and have had a good equation with the Lakers’ legend, until now. After Watson’s injury and how the Cleveland fans reacted, King James took to X to criticize the poor reception of the QB’s injury.

“With that being said booing anyone that’s down with an injury let alone your own player is LAME AF!!”

Cleveland Fans! Yall know how much we’ve been thru throughout the years both good, bad and indifferent. With that being said booing anyone that’s down with an injury let alone your own player is LAME AF!! To the ones who didn’t — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 21, 2024

Though the Browns fans want nothing to do with Watson’s return, the rest of the NFL community is wishing for his speedy recovery, and hopefully, he can come back next season and prove all his critics wrong.