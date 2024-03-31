Projected to Sign $8 Million Rookie Deal, Braden Fiske Reflects on His Pre-emptive Yet Meticulous Financial Planning

Florida State’s defensive lineman, Braden Fiske, has experienced a drastic change in his draft status within the last three months. Originally expected to be a fourth or fifth-round pick, Braden transformed into a top defensive lineman prospect. However, the draft stock is not the only thing he has been fixating on lately, as the defensive lineman has also carefully mapped out his financial growth prior to joining the NFL.

Fiske discussed his strategies for becoming a potential millionaire and how he handles his finances in a recent conversation with MarketWatch. Surprisingly, the defensive lineman is already being proactive by taking into account the possible contract amounts he might receive. Here, we should let the readers know that the average value of a second-round-pick contract is around $8 million for four years, with a $2.7 million signing bonus.

During the interview with MarketWatch, Braden revealed that he is working with a financial consultant who advises him on making smart decisions with his money. He even highlighted the importance of the partnership, stating,

“I work with an FA right now. He advises me where to allocate funds. We actually just met to discuss how my financial life is going to change. I’m putting money into mutual funds, index funds, high-yield savings accounts and maybe exploring new investment opportunities, too.”

The top prospect also used this opportunity to talk about his interest in investing deeper due to his financial curiosity and familial influences. Braden mentioned that his uncle worked as a stockbroker and gave him some advice, while his grandfather made him realize the importance of saving for retirement by setting aside money each month. These family ties made Braden quite aware of the significance of beginning early to achieve lasting financial prosperity.

Fiske has already varied his investments by adding a Roth IRA, an index fund, and a mutual fund to his portfolio. Moreover, he impressed fans by stressing the importance of acquiring assets to build wealth, which people at his age might not even consider.

Top Defensive Prospect Braden Fiske Shares Where He Wants To Spend His Money Once Drafted

Although Braden Fiske prioritizes careful financial planning and investment, he also understands the significance of satisfying personal desires after joining the NFL. However, it seems like he believes that finding a middle ground between managing finances responsibly and indulging in the rewards of his hard work is crucial for his satisfaction as he starts this new phase of his career.

While discussing finances further, Braden was questioned about his plans for spending the NFL earnings, to which he said:

“Everyone tries to get me to buy a new car because I have a Honda Accord, and I’m way too big to be driving a Honda Accord [at 6-foot-4 and 292 pounds]. It’s only got 150K miles on it though, and it gets me from A to B. I’m sure I’ll give in once I see more 0s on my account.”

That being said, Fiske also discussed his feelings about managing a vast amount of wealth, when questioned about making significant money from NIL agreements while in college. From the looks of it, the defensive lineman is not giving the temporary status of money much thought and is more focused on the need to prepare for its long-term sustainability. The man is also aware of the taxes he must pay on his income. Real Mature Braden Fiske! Commendable.