Mike Evans Almost Teamed Up With Patrick Mahomes Before His Wife Convinced Him to Stay in Tampa

Suresh Menon
Published

Image Credits: USA TODAY Sports

With uncertainties surrounding Rashee Rice, the pass-catching duties might hinge on two potential starters, Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown. As a result, many believe the WR position is a chink in the Chiefs’ armor. However, the issue nearly resolved itself when Mike Evans almost decided to join Patrick Mahomes & Co. as a free agent this summer. But fate had other plans.

In his latest appearance on NFL Network’s ‘Back Together Weekend,’ the Tampa Bay wide receiver admitted that, before signing a blockbuster $52 million extension this offseason, he had planned to hit free agency. Evans revealed that he had a wishlist of two teams in case he became a free agent.

The first team was the Houston Texans, which made sense given his college career with the Texas A&M. The second team was Patrick Mahomes’ KC Chiefs, as he revealed himself to be a Mahomes fan.

“I mean, in the back of my mind, I’m thinking Houston, Kansas City. I love Pat Mahomes’ game.”

However, things didn’t materialize for Mike as he received a firm ‘No’ from his wife, Ashli Evans. For starters, Mike’s wife argued that moving cities was a hassle.

Moreover, their child was born in Tampa Bay, making stability a priority for them. Lastly, the couple loved the city and the Bucs fanbase. Due to these reasons, Mike signed a 2-year extension with the club that selected him in 2014.

“My kids were born here. My wife’s been here a long time. She doesn’t want to pack up and move everything. So it was really her decision that was the reason why I decided to stay. And she loved this place, and I obviously love this place. But she gave me the go-ahead, like, we should stay here.”

While Mike’s reasons didn’t express outright loyalty, Bucs fans still thanked their lucky stars for keeping him with them. They took to social media to express their gratitude, especially towards Ashli Evans.

“Thank you, Ashli”: Bucs fans thanks Mike Evans’ wife

The majority of fans were relieved earlier this year when Mike signed his extension. Over the past 10 years, the star wideout has been a loyal asset for Tampa Bay.

He has also recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in each of those seasons. Losing a consistent player like Evans as a free agent would have been a significant blow. So, it’s no surprise that fans are expressing their gratitude:

A few of them also admitted that they wouldn’t have harbored any ill feelings if Evans had joined the Texans, given their technical and sentimental appreciation for the Houston project.

If one ignores the emotional reasons, the Texans and the Chiefs currently have more skilled technicians on the field than the Bucs. But if Baker Mayfield’s exploits last season and his preseason training footage are anything to go by, Evans won’t be feeling like he is settling for less.

For the five-time Pro Bowler, this season is pivotal, as one more 1000+ receiving yards season would help him match Jerry Rice’s NFL record of 11 straight 1000+ receiving yards seasons. Arguably, his partnership with Baker Mayfield will determine his personal and collective success this year.

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name.

