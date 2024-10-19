“Mike McCarthy’s Career Is Over”: Colin Cowherd Didn’t Go Easy On the 3-3 Dallas Cowboys

Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a tough season for the Dallas Cowboys. After losing their latest game at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a dumbfounding score of 47-9, the critics have seemingly had it with Mike McCarthy leading the side.

Advertisement

“When Troy Aikman calls you lazy and Michael Irvin calls you soft, Mike McCarthy’s career is over.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/MOCdJJEpyY — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 18, 2024

Mike McCarthy has been with the Cowboys since 2020 and throughout these past 4 seasons, his record stands at 42-25, which is not too bad but not good enough either. Their 3-3 record in 2024 is certainly a ditch that the Cowboys are stuck in.

And despite having their shoes dirty, the HC believes that the team can still turn it around. Unfortunately, Colin Cowherd doesn’t resonate with these feelings, as he outrightly called out McCarthy for being the sole cause of the Cowboys’ downfall.

“So Jerry Jones can get on local radio and bang on the hosts all he wants. But when Troy Aikman calls you lazy, and when Michael Irvin this week calls you soft, Mike McCarthy’s career is over.”

Cowherd took to the mic on the latest episode of the ‘Herd’ and put McCarthy on full blast for not being able to perform against teams like the Saints and the Packers in their home. Moreover, he quoted former Cowboys legends Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin, who seemed disappointed in the HC concerning his efforts.

Cowherd also referred to the incident of Jerry Jones where he publicly threatened the hosts of a popular radio show after they called him out on the questionable state of the Dallas Cowboys, which has been making the rounds with the fans these days.

Jerry Jones and his outburst toward radio show hosts

It is evident that the tensions are high within the Cowboys’ program as even Jones was seen blowing a fuse on account of the loss at the hands of the Lions. Shan Shariff and Bobby Belt hosted the 105.3 ‘The Fan’s Fan Cam’ radio show inviting the regular Jerry Jones to talk about the team’s consistent losses.

Supposedly, Jones couldn’t bear it when Shariff and Belt both openly criticized the Cowboys in front of the boss himself.

“Your job isn’t to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and I’m sorry that I did it. That’s not your job. I’ll get somebody else to ask these questions. I’m not kidding.”

Jones was quite upset with the fact that the hosts were villainizing him even though he financially funded the show along with their jobs. Funnily enough, this was later disproved since the station is owned by Audacy, with no ties to the Cowboys’ owner.

This tense environment around the owner as well as the underwhelming Cowboys’ team will put them in troubled positions along with jeopardizing McCarthy’s future as the head coach. They will need to pull up their socks as soon as possible to get back in the competitive ring and hopefully make it to the playoffs somehow.