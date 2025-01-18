“Deion Sanders Was a 0.500 Coach in the Mediocre Big 12”: Colin Cowherd Brands Jerry Jones a “Showman” for Trying to Recruit Coach Prime

Deion Sanders, as of late, has become a red-hot commodity in the football world, and Jerry Jones is trying to bring him on board. However, Colin Cowherd sees this potential hire as yet another example of Jones favoring publicity over substance, contrasting it with what he perceives as the dullness of fired head coach Mike McCarthy. And, while Cowherd believes it would be fascinating to see Deion coach in Dallas, he argues it would be the wrong decision, as Deion has yet to prove himself at the NFL level.

Advertisement

Currently, Deion is the betting favorite to become the next head coach in Dallas. The rumor has been circulating for months, if not years. After firing McCarthy last week, Jones quickly set up an interview with Deion as well, which reportedly went well. This makes a move for the Colorado coach a realistic possibility.

For Cowherd, however, this is further proof that Jerry isn’t focused on hiring the most qualified coach to turn the franchise around, but rather someone who can keep the Cowboys “interesting.”

“The Deion Sanders story isn’t about hiring the best, most proven coach. It’s about making the Dallas Cowboys interesting again. And for a showman like Jerry, that’s what matters most. I worked in local TV for 15 years, and I always said there are two types of weather people. The ones who really, really dig the weather. And those who love being on TV. And Jerry loves TV. He loves the power of it, and how it connects him to people.”

It’s a great take from Colin and something that needs to be said. Jones hasn’t seemed capable of running a Super Bowl-contending organization since the 90s, but he has mastered the ability to keep the team relevant. Since their last Super Bowl victory in 1996, the team has won just five playoff games. Yet, they are still the most profitable sports franchise in the world.

But recently Cowboys fans have been expressing distaste for their team and front-office. While attendance numbers may not show it, the general sense can be felt on Cowboys Twitter or any other social media. Jones’ most recent appearance on a TV show, Landman, marked the tipping point for some as well. However, that cameo didn’t surprise Cowherd one bit.

“It’s funny how surprised people are by Jerry Jones’ performance in “Landman”… The reaction to Jerry’s natural and emotional delivery on the show is interesting. He’s a showman. Of course, he’s good. It’s who he is. And increasingly, it’s not to his benefit.”

Another good point. At every turn, Jones has seemed to reveal himself as a showman rather than a GM or owner. When he hired McCarthy, he was infatuated with him and the championship culture he brought to the team. But after five seasons with a 49-35 record, and three playoff appearances — the 82-year-old owner tossed him out like old milk. Now teams are clamoring over McCarthy’s services.

Cowherd says that Jones parted ways with McCarthy not because he was a bad coach, but because he was “boring.” And in Dallas, boring doesn’t cut it. Deion, on the other hand, is the polar opposite—a much larger-than-life personality who embodies exactly what Jones wants for the team. If they aren’t going to be elite, they might as well put on a good show.

“And that’s where Deion comes in,” Cowherd further expands. “Deion and Jerry would be a fascinating pair, no question. But there’s no proof it would work. He was a .500 coach in the mediocre Big 12. For Jerry, (this hire) is about staying in the spotlight.”

Jones has truly revealed himself as a showman who can’t help himself, and he’s curated an empire behind him. While Deion Sanders may be an exciting hire that would fit perfectly with the showmanship of the team, it may not be the right hire from a football standpoint.

But if there’s one thing we know about Jerry, it’s that he does not care. He will make the decisions that he sees best fit and deal with the media consequences after.

It feels like we’re headed toward Deion will become the next head coach of the Cowboys. The decision ultimately rests with him, however — whether he’s willing to walk away from everything he has promised and built in Colorado.