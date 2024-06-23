Million Dollar Donation And Endless Gratitude Turn Into Massive Honor For Raiders Star Maxx Crosby

Last year, Raiders star Maxx Crosby and his wife Rachel committed a million dollars to the athletics department of his alma mater Eastern Mississippi University. As a result, the university was able to give the football field a makeover. Yesterday, the EMU alumni went back to their alma mater to unveil the renamed “Crosby Field,” in their honor.

Situated in Ypsilanti, Michigan, the field was already famous for being one of the most interesting places to play in, owing to its grey color. And now it has a new name, that will only add to its legend. The university held a ceremony for the couple where their immense impact and contribution to the program were celebrated.

Eastern Michigan University unveiled “Crosby Field” yesterday, named in honor of Raiders three-time Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby and his wife Rachel. The couple, who met at EMU and were both athletic standouts, made a $1 million donation to the athletic dept. last year. 🎥: @emufb pic.twitter.com/41KMIi2bKo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 22, 2024

Last year, Crosby was told by the athletic director at EMU that the grey turf was possibly in some jeopardy and needed renovation. Crosby, like most EMU alumni, was especially proud and wanted the iconic colored turf to stay intact. Thus, he discussed with his wife who was also enthusiastically supportive of the endeavor and the two ended up being the principal donors to the cause.

“I wouldn’t be able to do this without this army around me,” Maxx Crosby told the ticketed audience at the ceremony. “I’ve got the best people in the world supporting me every single day. I just want to say, I love you guys, thanks for showing up, and Coach Creighton, without you giving me a chance, none of this would be possible.”

The Raiders star has not had an easy road to success. Even after making it to the NFL, he was not in a good place. In 2020, he checked into a rehab for alcoholism. And he’s thus always made sure that people know how a large part of his making and maintaining it is because of those around him—especially his wife.

Why EMU Did Not Name It ‘Maxx Crosby Field’

Crosby made sure that the field was named just Crosby Field after him and his wife, whom he met at the University, since she has been a pivotal part of the project. Not only was she a pivotal part of the whole renovation project, but she has also been a pillar in Crosby’s tumultuous journey. Thus, the Raiders star made sure that aspect was reflected in the honor that EMU presented him with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EMU Soccer (@emusoccer)

Rachel Crosby is herself a soccer athlete from EMU. The 5’8 defensive player played all 4 years at the university rotating between the center back and outside back position. Even though she was part of the defense she scored a goal and played a part in assists as well in the final year. Like her husband, her true impact was seen in the times she saved her team from being scored on.

Both are high-level athletes who understand the defensive aspect of the game better than the offensive. And try to keep ahead of the opponent’s moves. They brought their teamwork and dedication to this project as well, and EMU and Crosby Field are better for it.